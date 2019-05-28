The Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at The University of Texas Medical Branch held its commencement ceremony May 17, awarding 28 master’s degrees, 34 Doctor of Philosophy degrees, and three MD-PhD combined degrees. Dr. John Papaconstantinou, professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, served as mace-bearer. The graduate school awardees this year were:
• Distinguished Teaching Award: Dr. Xiaoying Yu, assistant professor of preventive medicine and community health;
• Distinguished Faculty Service Award: Dr. Pomila Singh, professor of neuroscience, cell biology and anatomy;
• Distinguished Faculty Research Award: Dr. Rakez Kayed, professor of neurology;
• Distinguished Alumnus Award: Dr. Anthony Nicholas, class of 1987;
• Global Impact Award: Dr. James LeDuc, professor of microbiology and immunology, and director, Galveston National Laboratory; and
• Edith and Robert Zinn Professorship for Excellence in Mentoring: Dr. Victor Reyes, professor, departments of pediatrics and microbiology and immunology.
CALLING ALL AGING RESEARCHERS, HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS
The Sealy Center on Aging is hosting a meet and greet for local Galveston individuals working in rehabilitation, nursing, home health agencies and others.
The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday in 6.100 Rebecca Sealy, 404 St. Mary’s Blvd. in Galveston.
Attendees will learn about ongoing research initiatives at the center on aging and will meet with others in the local health care community. For more information and to RSVP, call 409-747-1987 or email aging.research@utmb.edu.
2019 LEONE AWARD WINNER ANNOUNCED
Vicky Easter, facility nurse manager for Correctional Managed Care at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Lindsey Unit in Jacksboro, Texas, has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Nicholas and Katherine Leone Award for Administrative Excellence.
The award recognizes managers and supervisors who display the highest level of professionalism and includes a combined $7,500 monetary gift for the winning manager and department. For more information about the Leone Award and a complete list of 2019 nominees, see https://hr.utmb.edu/tod/leone/.
INAUGURAL RESOURCE FAIR SET FOR FRIDAY
The inaugural Cancer Resource Fair, which will feature vendors that can meet with patients, friends and family members, staff and the greater community, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday on the League City Campus at 2240 Interstate 45 S. in League City.
For more information, contact Cheron Hillmon at ckhillmo@utmb.edu or 832-505-1917.
