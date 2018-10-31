Most adults realize that lowering their blood cholesterol levels will reduce the chance of developing heart problems later down the road, but many parents don’t even think about their child’s cholesterol level. Adult cardiovascular disease has been linked to high cholesterol in childhood, and the American Academy of Pediatrics is now recommending that all children ages 9-11 have lipid screening.
Lipids are fats in the bloodstream, and are actually part of the make-up of all of the cells in your body. Your body needs a certain amount of cholesterol to keep functioning properly — it’s used to build the walls of cells and form some hormones and tissues. But too much cholesterol in the blood, also known as hypercholesterolemia, is a risk factor for heart disease.
Your liver produces about 1,000 milligrams of cholesterol every day. Most people make enough cholesterol to keep their body working properly. Cholesterol also comes from animal products, such as meat, poultry, seafood, whole milk dairy products, and egg yolks all contain cholesterol. Vegetables, fruits and grains don’t contain cholesterol.
Doctors have just recently begun tracking cholesterol levels in children, and many doctors believe that higher levels in children are a sign of future cardiovascular problems. Cholesterol levels are linked to heredity, diet and obesity. About 90 percent of children that have high cholesterol levels have at least one parent that also has high levels.
Doctors can check your child’s cholesterol level with a simple blood test. They now know that non-HDL-C can be measured without fasting and represents the circulating lipid particles that cause arteriosclerotic plaque. It can now be determined which level is too high and help decide if the child needs to be treated.
If your child has high cholesterol levels, you should approach their treatment as a way to improve their health, rather than stressing the risks associated with high cholesterol. Stressing a risk of heart disease to them may cause them to become frightened.
Recommended cholesterol intake is less than 300 milligrams a day. Start reading nutrition labels on foods that you buy. Children 2 and younger need extra fat and calories for growth. For children 2 and older, choose lean meats, fish, poultry, vegetables, whole grain cereals and breads, beans and low-fat dairy products. Increasing dietary fiber, using low fat dairy products and getting regular aerobic exercise, such as running, biking, walking or swimming, may help to lower cholesterol levels.
Dietary changes, including lowering fat, particularly saturated fat, and cholesterol, combined with regular exercise, have been shown to improve high lipid levels in children and teens. After three months of diet and exercise modification, your pediatrician will retest your child’s cholesterol levels.
Medication isn’t normally necessary to control your child’s cholesterol level — but if it (particularly non-HDL-C) remains high, there’s a family history of heart disease, and your child is older than 10, his or her doctor may prescribe medicine to control it.
