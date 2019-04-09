Dr. Rebeca Wong was appointed to the National Institutes of Health’s National Advisory Child Health and Human Development Council. The council is charged with advising, consulting with, and making recommendations to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development director on matters relating to research and research support activities and functions.
Wong is director of the World Health Organization/Pan American Health Organization Collaborating Center on Aging and Health, professor of Socio-medical Sciences in Preventive Medicine and Community Health, and a senior fellow of the Sealy Center on Aging at the medical branch.
CONSTRUCTION WILL affect RAMPS, STAIRS
As part of the hospital accessible route project, the stairway located at the southwest corner of the hospital parking garage on the Galveston campus has been closed as the area undergoes work. During this time, the accessibility ramp leading to R. Waverley Smith Pavilion will be open and accessible. Simultaneously, on the north side of the facility, the ramp leading to Jennie Sealy Hospital will be closed for renovations; however, the nearby stairs will be available.
Individuals needing ramp access into the hospital are encouraged to take the elevators on the north side of the garage down to the ground level, where they can then access the tunnel to the Jennie Sealy ground-floor elevators. To help individuals find their way during this phase of the project, signage will be available onsite.
POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP
As many as 1 in 7 women experience depression during pregnancy or the postpartum period, which not only impacts the mother’s health, but can affect the baby during development and cause problems with family relationships, breastfeeding and the child’s future medical treatment.
To help mothers dealing with depression, Souby George, a nurse who works in the Mother & Baby Unit, and Dr. Sara Nowakowski, assistant professor and licensed psychologist in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, have launched a therapy support group named MOMents. Psychologists, nurses and lactation consultants trained to address issues surrounding motherhood facilitate the course. A key intervention includes cognitive behavioral therapy and interpersonal therapy.
Women interested in learning more about the MOMents guidance and support program are invited to call Nowakowski at 409-772-3996 or email sanowako@utmb.edu. To register for the program, call 409-772-9507. Sessions are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays at the UTMB Pediatrics Clinic at Bay Colony at 2785 Interstate 45 S., Suite 2.200 in League City. Babies are welcome.
