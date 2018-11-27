The next Health Policy Dialogue is set for noon Dec. 12 in the Levin Hall Dining Room on the Galveston campus.
Dr. Arthur “Tim” Garson Jr., director of the Texas Medical Center Health Policy Institute, and Dr. Stephen H. Linder, associate director, will present “The Nation’s Pulse: The Texas Medical Center’s 2018 Consumer Health Survey.”
The annual survey, now in its fourth year, provides insight on the public’s attitudes about hot-button health policy issues. The latest survey results focus on the public’s opinion about the cost of health care, efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and the 2018 midterm elections.
The discussion is presented by the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Office of the President and the Office of Health Policy and Legislative Affairs. For additional information or to RSVP, email Becky Trout Unbehagen at rltrout@utmb.edu.
FOURTH FLOOR CLOSED AT JOHN SEALY HOSPITAL
The fourth floor of John Sealy Hospital in Galveston is closed for renovation. Construction will focus on the central core area. Work is expected to continue into early next year. Signs are posted to help visitors to their destinations. The Cardiac Catheterization and Electrophysiology Labs that were formerly located on the fourth floor of John Sealy Hospital are now located on the sixth floor of Jennie Sealy Hospital.
ONLINE SCHEDULING FOR MRI s NOW AVAILABLE
Patients can now self-schedule routine MRIs in MyChart. The process begins when the patient’s physician orders an MRI procedure. The patient will then receive a “Scheduling Ticket” notification via MyChart. After answering a few safety questions, the patient will be able to select a location on one of the medical branch’s campuses in Galveston, League City or Angleton Danbury, and the day and time most convenient for them.
VINCENT TO STUDY 3D PRINTED INFERTILITY RINGS
Kathleen Listiak Vincent has received $18,000 from Anelleo Inc. to assess the safety and pharmaceutical properties of 3D printed intravaginal rings that are being developed to combat infertility and short cervix during pregnancy, which is a cause of premature birth.
KARNATH HONORED By COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS
Dr. Bernard Karnath has received the 2018 Laureate Award from the Texas Chapter of the American College of Physicians. The award honors Fellows and Masters of ACP who have demonstrated commitment to excellence in medical care, education, research and service to their communities.
NEW CHANCELLOR VISITS UTMB GALVESTON CAMPUS
James Milliken, the new chancellor of the University of Texas System, visited the medical branch last week as a part of a tour to familiarize himself with the 14 institutions that make up the system. Dr. David L. Callender, president of the medical branch, gave Milliken a tour of various facilities including the Jennie Sealy Hospital and the Ashbel Smith Building, also known as Old Red. Milliken also met with some medical branch students. Milliken, who became chancellor in August, was the chancellor of the City University of New York before joining the UT System.
