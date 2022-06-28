Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially during the morning. High 87F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.