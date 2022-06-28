After a long wait, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old. Shortly thereafter, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them for this age group regardless of whether they have had COVID-19.
What to know about young children and COVID vaccines
- By DRS. MEGAN BERMAN AND RICHARD RUPP
-
-
- 0
+1
+1
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Amazon mothballs nearly complete $30 million building in League City
- TV stars open Galveston ice cream shop; seafood restaurant to replace Slim Chickens in League City
- Island Famous crosses the causeway; new downtown Galveston eatery serves up tacos, tequila
- Galveston County developer sues attorneys for 'defamation, extortion'
- Galveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events'
- Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both
- Outpouring of support for farmers market at council meeting
- 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston
- ‘I see them, I see myself’: NFL star returns to hometown for annual youth camp
- Friendswood parade marshal steps down after threats
Collections
Commented
- 'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (140)
- Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133)
- Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (109)
- 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (106)
- Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84)
- Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81)
- Today's Republican Party opposes liberty, justice for all (70)
- Galveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (62)
- I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (53)
- Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.