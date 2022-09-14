It has been awhile since I wrote here about the sequela of acute COVID (PASC), the newer term for post-COVID syndrome or long COVID. These are symptoms persisting weeks, months and even years after the initial infection. We are still trying to understand the root cause of the kind of multi-system symptoms and how to reliably diagnose them. Treatment options are non-specific and underdeveloped.
Recently, a patient came to me complaining that she was “falling apart.” She had aches, pains in muscles and joints, fatigue, mental sluggishness, some vague gastrointestinal symptoms and occasional rash. She had been reasonably healthy despite a long-term case of fibromyalgia, a condition long been suspected to be a post-viral syndrome from EBV or CMV virus infections.
Victor S. Sierpina M.D., is the W.D. and Laura Nell Nicholson Professor of Integrative Medicine and professor of Family Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch and the John Sealy School of Medicine.
