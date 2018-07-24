An interesting article was published in January that discussed the communities of microbes, or the microbiome, associated with a decaying human body. It was morbid, but what was revealed could assist in our forensic analysis of the causes and time of death of individuals. Following the microbial populations that are recycling our bodies can help predict how and when a person died.
This work had previously been performed with rodents, and some surprising results launched ongoing human studies. Previous studies have documented microbiome changes that occur in and on decaying mouse bodies. This study examined the microbiome of dead mice that decomposed over 48 days. Researchers found a predictable community of microbes that accompanied the decomposition process. This rise and fall of distinct microbial communities appeared consistent with the time since death. In simple terms, the presence of certain microbial species can serve as a “microbial clock” that starts at death and predictably changes with each stage of decomposition.
Current studies examine decaying human bodies in forensic investigation research facilities, known as “human body farms”. There are multiple “farms” representing different environments, like forests, grasslands and deserts. Typically, donated human bodies are placed outside in different environments and allowed to decompose. Multiple bodies are placed during each season to account for seasonal changes in temperature and weather. As soon as a person dies, different microbial communities start their work to decompose the body. Certain types of microbes are associated with fresh bodies and these are then replaced with new groups in waves as decomposition advances.
To identify the microbial community, researchers use a swab to take a sample from specific body areas each day for weeks as the bodies decompose. The scientists then take the samples into the lab and analyze them to extract the DNA, or the genetic material, from the microbes. Different species can be identified by specific fragments of DNA. For bacterial species, sequences of a certain RNA gene are unique to each bacterial species and can definitively identify that microbe. The study results showed that the series of microbial species over time was consistent, even in different bodies and different seasons. Geographic location was responsible for some variation in the microbiome observed, but this did not affect the overall results. This consistency may cement the possibility of using the microbiome as a forensic human microbial clock. One exception appears to be within 48 hours after death, where few consistent changes are observed in the microbiome.
Overall, these populations can be used to predict the time and circumstances of a person’s death. A person’s microbiome can change with drugs they take and medical conditions such as diabetes, which adds even more information for forensic science. There are some technological challenges — medical examiners’ offices do not typically have the tools for this type of analysis. Another complication is that to use the microbiome as evidence, the methods have to be strong enough for the strict standards of legal proceedings. Still, investigators say we may see the first uses of the microbial clock in forensic investigations within five years.
