This is an important time to think about heat stroke, as we have just completed the hottest July on record in the world.
There are multiple locations with deficient air-conditioning, worries about electricity brownouts and the beginning of other activities, such as football practice and other sports activities.
Most people know that the average normal human body temperature is about 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the temperature at which the body is comfortable and wants to stay.
When the weather gets above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the only way for the body to cool itself and stay at 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit is to sweat.
Sweating is effective in keeping the body at its normal temperature, but the body has to have plenty of water to produce sweat. When your body runs out of water, you can overheat quickly.
The adult body produces about half a gallon of sweat every hour in a hot environment, and unless you’re drinking water at the same rate that you’re losing it, you will dehydrate and stop sweating. High humidity can also cause the body to overheat because it prevents sweat from evaporating.
If a body temperature rises to 106 degrees Fahrenheit, heat stroke can occur. Heat stroke is a life-threatening situation, and medical treatment is required to prevent brain damage or even death. Death can occur in 30 minutes.
Symptoms of heat stroke include red, hot dry skin, rapid heart rate, dizziness and confusion. The skin becomes red because the skin blood vessels expand to try to release heat. Dizziness and confusion occur because high body temperature affects the brain. A person suffering from heat stroke may also have nausea, fast breathing and abdominal pain.
Children can also suffer from heat stroke if they’re left in a hot car. Don’t leave a child (or a pet) inside of a parked car for any length of time. The temperature inside a car can reach well over 140 degrees Fahrenheit in as little as 15 minutes and leaving a window cracked doesn’t help.
Heat stroke can be prevented by drinking many fluids before and during an activity that involves exposure to extreme heat. Even if a child doesn’t say he or she is thirsty, the child should still drink fluids because usually by the time that children are thirsty, they’re already dehydrated.
Dress your child in lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Try to schedule outdoor activities for cooler times of the day (morning or evening). Have a child play in shaded areas. On extremely hot, humid days, try to spend as much time indoors as possible.
If a child appears to suffer from a heat stroke, are dizzy or unconscious, seek emergency medical attention. The first task a parent needs to do is cool his or her child down. Take them indoors and have them drink water if they are not unconscious. Soak his or her child’s entire body in cool water or give a sponge bath using cool water. Apply ice packs to the head, neck, armpits and groin.
