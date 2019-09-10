“I’ve always felt this way, I’ve always known that I was meant to be a man and not a woman.”
The cute, smart, 20-year-old college track runner sitting across from me in the exam room was quite certain: Although he had been told by everyone that he was a girl since he was a child, he had felt for as long as he could remember that he was really a boy. He had told this to his parents, and they thought he just wanted to be like his older brother.
As a child, his mom only pushed him to take off his jeans and boots and wear a dress a few times a year to a party or to church, but when he got to middle school age, when his body started to change, when fewer and fewer friends and teachers thought the short hair and baggy T-shirts were “quirky” or “Just Jo being Jo,” he entered a deep depression. He had suicide attempts and was hospitalized. His parents thought they had lost their bright and happy child.
In high school, he had found a group of friends/guys who were in drama, choir or band, girls who were into sports and arts. Some identified as gay or lesbian or queer, but many didn’t. And now, two years after leaving home to start college, here he was, in my exam room, asking for a prescription for testosterone to start hormone therapy for gender transition.
Gender care, or transgender care, is one of the most fulfilling aspects of my role as a family physician. Being able to be present with patients, often alongside their family or significant others, when they take a big step toward living the life they’ve dreamed of is amazing.
In the past five years, I’ve worked with hundreds of transgender individuals of many ages. I work with many medical students, resident physicians and fellows, and I always stress the importance of meeting the patient and family where they are with an open mind.
I enjoy teaching learners the nuances of language (terms which were previously used, but are considered derogatory like transsexual; terms which are preferred, but may soon change like trans woman or gender expansive), the ins and outs of hormone therapy (typically injectable testosterone for trans men and some formulation of estradiol plus a testosterone blocker for trans women) of lab monitoring, of letters in support of changing the name or gender marker or of gender transition in the school or work place.
Training more providers is particularly important because transgender people are at higher risk for mental illness, including an extremely high rate of suicide, drug use, violence, homelessness, health disparities, and barriers to care and employment
Six months after starting testosterone, a bright and happy Joe returned to my office. He was more confident and at ease, and his family was starting to come around. It was an honor, as it always is, to participate in such life-changing care.
