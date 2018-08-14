Bacliff
Bayview Duck, 3311 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Lucas Tortillas, 1103 Grand Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Clear Lake Shores
Chili's Grill & Bar, 225 FM 2094 Clear Lake Shores — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Dickinson
McDonald's, 3706 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 2220 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Q-Mart 8, 3632 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dickinson Food Mart, 750 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Wendy's, 124 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Church's Fried Chicken, 2401 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Friendswood
Wendy's, 104 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Pho Yen, 1612 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Popeye's, 404 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Between Us Tea Room, 802 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Donuts and Croissants, 5107 FM 2351 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Galveston
Seven Sea's Grocery, 17523 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Healthy Chinese Buffet, 6125 Central City Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 44.
Taco Cabana, 2729 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Willie G's Seafood & Steakhouse, 2100 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Brick House Tavern & Tap, 3502-A Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 14.
New Life Fellowship, 6328 Heards Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Beef Jerky Outlet, 2309 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Travelodge, 3924 Ave. U — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Moody Gardens, Blossom's Snack Bar, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Moody Gardens, Aquarium Food Court, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Moody Gardens Convention Center, kitchen, concession stands, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Sea Isle Supermarket, 22220 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Hitchcock
Fay's B.B.Q., mobile unit, 6500 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Jamaica Beach
Jamaica Beach Food Store, 16603 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Kemah
Handi Plus No. 35, 901 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Scotty's Pub on the Bay, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kemah Commssary, 7 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kemah Steak Co., 707 Bradford Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 13.
La Marque
Walmart, meat dept., 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
La Marque Food Store, 1827 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
League City
Bonny's Donuts, 2047 W. Main St., Suite A4 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Little Daddy's Gumbo Bar, 1615 FM 646 W., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Wendy's, 1750 W. Main St. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Aurora S.T.E.M. Academy, 805 Clear Creek Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
La India Bonita No. 2, 213 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Bebu Asian Kitchen, 2400 W. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
League City 49ers, 1251 Link Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Children's Learning Adventure, 1255 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Qing Qing, 203-A W. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Regal Estates of League City, 500 Enterprise Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
San Leon
Quick Pick Food Store, 902 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Bayside Food to Go, 2201 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Gilhooley's, 222 Ninth St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Santa Fe
H-E-B, 4206 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Texas City
Subway, 2506 25th Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jack in the Box, 2101 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Alfie's Fish & Chips, 2115 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
