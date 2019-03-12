CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Aspens, 817 Clear Lake Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
DICKINSON
Hughes Elementary School, 11901 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dickinson Independent School District’s Gator Academy, 3606 Yupon — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sonic Drive-In, 169 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dickinson Seafood, 131 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
FRIENDSWOOD
Morning Kolaches, 5033 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Nobi Asian Grill, 3640 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Wingstop, 3141 FM 528 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Friendship Haven Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 1500 Sunset — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
For Children Only, 1415 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Walgreens, 102 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Nature’s Garden, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 112 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Snowflake Donuts, 802 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 2131 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Speedy Mart, 2414 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
GALVESTON
Tipsy Turtle Seaside Bar & Grill, 11743-C San Luis Pass Road — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Guiding Light Academy, 2910 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Buck’s West, 16708 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Subway, 16510 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Blizzard Bar, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Yamato Japanese Seafood & Steak House, 2104 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Gulf Health Care Center, 3702 Cove View Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Schlitterbahn, Bar-Wasser Hot Tub Bar, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Schlitterbahn, Billye’s Grill, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Schlitterbahn, Pointe Pizza, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Schlitterbahn, Castle Dippin’ Dots, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Schlitterbahn, Sweet Shoppe, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Jack in the Box, 2300 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Pho Tai, 3728 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
El Nopalito, 614 42nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Moody Early Childhood Center & PK3, 1110 21st St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Chopin Mon Ami, 4417 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Galveston College, Culinary Arts & Catering, 4015 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Catering by Benno’s, 112 28th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
The Gumbo Diner, 3602 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Country Inn & Suites, continental breakfast, 2818 Ave. R1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
La Quinta Inn, 1402 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
HITCHCOCK
Dollar General Store No. 16919, 4014 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Dollar General Store No. 9672, 6611 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
New M&M Food, 7801 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
KEMAH
Lil Saul’s Tacos, 609 Bradford, Suite 109 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Lil Saul’s Tacos, 609 Bradford, Suite 109 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Voodoo Hut, 511 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LA MARQUE
Busy Body Childcare No. 2, 199-C Vauthier Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Gulf Greyhound Park, main kitchen, 1000 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
La Marque High School, 397 Duroux — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sam’s Club, 6614 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Cracker Barrel, 231 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Marble Slab Creamery, 1615 FM 646 W., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Hyde Elementary School, 3700 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
League City Intermediate School, 2588 Webster St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jason’s Deli, 2765 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Gilmore Elementary School, 3552 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Bauerschlag Elementary School, 2051 Brittany Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mossman Elementary School, 4050 Village Way — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Orchard Park at Victory Lakes, 2760 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Wendy’s, 2535 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Bada Bing Pizzeria, 2925 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Ferguson Elementary School, 1910 S. Compass Rose — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Goforth Elementary School, 2610 Webster Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Ross Elementary School, 2401 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Clear Creek Intermediate School, 2451 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Parr Elementary School, 1315 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
SANTA FE
Little Caesars Pizza, 13120 state Highway 6, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
On the Way Food Mart, 15706 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
TEXAS CITY
Tokyo Gardens Catering, sushi bar, 3502 Palmer Highway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
