Upon discovering that my column last week on the microbiome was the same topic as those stellar, NPR-famed scientists, Drs. Herzog and Niesel, I had an “aha” moment. Our convergence demonstrated the evolving importance of the microbiome in both clinical and basic science areas, and how rapidly these two areas are converging.
Continuing this theme, let’s explore the changing biome in the older adult. Certainly you’ve heard the term “that old f...t,” which likely derived from the commonly observed phenomena of increased gas, bloating, and flatus with age. I have many patients whose previously happy gut has become distended, uncomfortable, and embarrassing outgassing as they age.
The causes of this are many, but alterations in the microbiome are a factor in addition to changes in digestive enzymes, antacid medications, use of antibiotics, decreased gut motility, reduced exercise, and constipation with longer times for gut bacteria to ferment intestinal contents.
The science behind the changes of the aging gut and the aging microbiota are described by Stanford microbiome researchers Justin and Erica Sonnenburg in their book, “The Good Gut: Taking Control of Your Weight, Your Mood, and Your Long Term Health.” Get a copy.
A key factor to gut health is fiber. We all know that fiber, both soluble and insoluble, largely from plant sources, helps keep us free running and sanitary in part by feeding our microbiome. Regular constitutionals can be a preoccupation of older adults as the enteric nervous system pacemakers weaken slowing excretion and fiber is a help.
Another major player in this scenario are the aging microbiota that have changed their constitution through the years. Adults living in the community turn out to have a richer mix of healthy gut bacteria than those in adult care institutions. Some of this is thought to be due to decreased fiber in these facilities to allow residents with poor dentition and swallowing issues to eat more safely. Another is the decreased social interaction with dirty little children, pets, and the rich bacterial mix of society that has us constantly exchanging our microbiome through handshakes, hugs, and fomites.
Our lifelong companions, the microbiota, thus age as we do assaulted by a multiplicity of factors: less exercise, lower fiber, decreased fluids, drugs, dietary changes, living location, and altered gut physiology.
Such changes can lead to what has been called by the Drs. Sonnenburg “inflammaging,” a process of inflammation in the gut-brain axis promoting neurodegenerative disease such as dementia or Parkinson’s. Such inflammatory processes also increase our susceptibility to arthritis, cancer, mood problems, and other diseases of aging.
Here are some practical suggestions on “Unnatural Gas” and a healthy aging gut:
• Avoid gas producing foods like legumes, lactose, fructose, and sorbitol;
• Try botanicals like anise, caraway, chlorophyll, peppermint, dill, fennel, ginger;
• Consider digestive enzymes such as hydrochloric acid, bromelain, papaya, or pancreatic enzymes;
• Remember Beano, charcoal, and simethicone;
• Practice slow, mindful eating;
• Take probiotics and fermented foods; and
• Eat fiber, at least 25 to 30 grams daily.
It turns out our fountain of youth is filled with bacteria.
