Adiagnosis of HIV infection in the early 1980s was a death sentence. Now we have effective anti-retroviral drugs available that keep HIV levels undetectable, preventing progression to AIDS. However, the Holy Grail remains finding a way to cure someone of HIV. That has happened just three times. The first two patients were treated with adult stem cells from bone marrow. The latest was a woman who received a stem cell transplant from umbilical cord blood.
HIV is a lentivirus, a type of retrovirus that originated in chimpanzees. After it infects cells, the genetic information of HIV becomes part of the host cell’s DNA, leaving the cell infected forever. There is currently no therapy that can find and remove this integrated DNA, making an infection with HIV lifelong. That is why people infected with HIV must remain on anti-retroviral drugs for life, otherwise the infection comes back and the virus spreads in the body.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
