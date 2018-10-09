Craig R. Cohen, co-director of the University of California Global Health Institute, is the keynote speaker at UTMB’s 7th annual Global Health Education Symposium on Saturday. The seminar showcases the findings of UTMB students who have worked in countries such as Kenya, Peru and the Dominican Republic as part of their global health training. The theme of this year’s conference is “Translating Global Health into Community Engagement.” Cohen, the main speaker, is a professor in the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive services at USC. The conference begins at 8 a.m. and will be at UTMB’s Levin Hall on the Galveston Campus. For more information, contact Bradley Brock, 409-772-0637 or ba2brock@utmb.edu.
COWAN TO MANAGE GRANTS
The American Hand Therapy Foundation has appointed UTMB’s April Cowan, associate professor of instruction for the School of Health Professions occupational therapy program, as its director of grant management. Cowan will develop processes, oversee grant submissions and reviews, and determine which projects are awarded funding. The foundation promotes and funds research to provide evidence for the treatment and prevention of diseases and injuries of the upper extremity and hand.
SEEMS LIKE IT WAS YESTERDAY
One hundred and twenty seven years ago, on Oct. 5, 1891, the founding members of the University of Texas Medical Department met for the first time—in Old Red—with 23 medical students and 13 faculty members. UTMB was the nation’s first public medical school and hospital under unified leadership. Today, UTMB has four schools, three campuses, more than 3,300 students and 31,000 alumni of record, an internationally renowned research enterprise and a growing health system. The university has a $3.3 billion annual statewide economic impact, in terms of business volume, personal income and durable goods purchases. More than 42,000 jobs are directly or indirectly attributed to UTMB.
DON’T PLAY WITH PAIN
Twisted ankle? Knee pain? The UMTB sports medicine team can treat a full range of acute sports injuries. A youth and school sports injury clinic is open every Saturday at the League City Campus, 2240 Gulf Freeway South, Suite 1.211. The clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. until Nov. 10. For more information, call 832-505-1200 or visit utmbhealth.com/sports.
