CLEAR LAKE SHORES
International House of Pancakes, 401 FM 2094 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
FRIENDSWOOD
Riley Donuts, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Walgreens, 104 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Rise Cupcakes, 907 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 113 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Primrose School of Friendswood, 1409 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
518 Café Chinese Restaurant, 145 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Circle K, 5091 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Center Court Pizza and Brew, 2111 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
GALVESTON
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
American Legion Post No. 20, 1503 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Library, 901 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Pho 20, 2101 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Lollipop, 6101 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Corner Store No. 2618, 1927 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Tipsy Turtle Seaside Bar & Grill, 11743-C San Luis Pass Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Center of Hope Kitchen, 601 51st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
The Gumbo Diner, 3602 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Corner Store No. 2363, 6902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2904 61st St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sonic Drive-In, 6502 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Elks Lodge No. 126, 1518 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
KEMAH
Starbucks, 305 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Aquarium Restaurant, 11 Waterfront — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Hoo Doo Cajun Cooking, mobile unit, 1002 Aspen Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Queen of Peace Life Center, 1224 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Walmart, grocery dept., 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Murphy’s on Main, 104 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Pig Pen, 5309 Interstate 45 S., Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Dear Donut Man, 5291 FM 2004, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
SS Express Mart, 4603 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Mike’s, 2302 Cedar Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
LEAGUE CITY
Ivy Kids, 1925 S. League City Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
SANTA FE
Timewise Food Store, 12600 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Fuel Depot No. 37, 11705 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Chicken Express, 4210 FM 1764 — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Fuel Express No. 11, 11929 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Arlan’s Market, deli/bakery dept., 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 13530 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
TEXAS CITY
Food King, meat dept., 915 6th St. N. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Food King, deli/bakery dept., 915 6th St. N. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Dollar General, 2610 Texas Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Coach’s Corner, 215 Dike Road, Suite 103A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Fortune Chinese, 3118 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Rosario’s Flying Pizza & Pub, 3202 13th Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Domino’s Pizza, 8530 FM 1765 — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
The Fish Spot, 4009 20th St. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Sun’s Donuts, 6502 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
