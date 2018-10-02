Bacliff
Don Raffa’s Mexican Restaurant, 523-A Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Lou’s Supermarket, 406 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 29.
Grand Donuts, 1128 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Clear Lake Shores
Sundance Grill II, 800 Mariners Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Dickinson
Los Ramirez Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 660 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 114 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Friendswood
Riley’s Donuts, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 106 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 20.
First Stop Food Store No. 25, 522 N. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Galveston
Galveston Seaside Bistro, 6300 Seawall Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Hurricane II, 2414 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Nick’s Kitchen and Beach Bar, 3802 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Chartwells Mug Down, coffee bar, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Chartwells Catering/Staging Kitchen, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Sunflower Bakery & Café, 512 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Schlitterbahn, Lagoon Snack Shack, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Schlitterbahn, Surf Side Bar, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Schlitterbahn, Bar-Wasser Hot Tub Bar, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mosquito Café, 628 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Seawalls Beach Shop, 201 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
McDonald’s, 2912 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Silver Spot Saloon, 5202 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
China Sea, 4402 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Island Food Store, 4827 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Taco Cabana, 2729 61st St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Kroger, grocery/produce dept., 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Tropical Treats, 4117 Ave. S — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kemah
T-Bone Tom’s Meat Market, 707 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Antonini Subs, 602 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Skallywag, 600 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
La Marque
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Gulf Greyhound Park, concession stand, 1000 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
League City
Sloppy Nick’s Italian Deli, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 32.
Wendy’s, 1750 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Express Lane, 1801 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
McDonald’s, 2550 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kandiland Day School, 180 Westover Park Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Denny’s Restaurant, 2940 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Texas Crawfish & Seafood Restaurant, 2925 Interstate 45 S., Suite F — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Corner Store No. 1914, 1625 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2905 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 2340 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taco Bell, 2660 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 6555 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
San Leon
Angels Grocery, 2485 E. Bayshore Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
La Mejor Groceries, 1218 FM 517 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Santa Fe
Roadrunner, 15626 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kat’s Barbecue, 3805 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
In & Out Food Mart, 10422 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Subway, 12496 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Sonic Drive-In, 4202 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Santa Fe Donuts, 11950 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Texas City
Mainland Medial Center, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Elmcroft of The Mainland, 1901 Amburn Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Terraza Mexican Bar & Grill, 814 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Oasis at FM 519, 2811 state Highway 146 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
