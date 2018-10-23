When we think of receiving treatment for a serious illness, drugs or surgery usually come to mind. How about getting an injection of medical microbots instead? That sure sounds like the “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”
Research into medical microbots has been underway for more than 30 years, but recent advances in semiconductor manufacturing techniques have made medical microbots a viable approach. Medical microbots came from microelectromechanical system (MEMS) devices, which were first introduced in the 1990s. These are tiny devices, smaller than a period in a newspaper article, and they integrate both mechanical and electrical components. There are MEMS devices in cars, printers, smartphones and many other items.
Medical microbots are automated machines that are so small they can travel anywhere in the body and can perform specific tasks. For example, they might be sent to clean a clogged artery, obtain a biopsy or treat a tumor. These robots are about the size of a human cell, so they do much less damage to tissues than conventional approaches such as surgery or insertion of catheters. The goal is to make them even smaller, so they can be used for repairing and even completely rebuilding damaged tissues or organs.
Another goal is to develop microbots that deliver drugs or imaging agents to specific locations in the body, then release them. In live small animals, microbots propelled by hydrogen microbubbles were used to treat bacterial infections of the stomach by delivering drugs directly against the stomach wall where the bacteria were. This location-specific delivery of drugs, rather than the diffusion method of an injection or pill, means higher concentrations of the drugs are delivered to the exact site, and the drug does not spread to other cells or tissues to cause side effects.
The biggest challenge is locomotion and control. Microbots must travel not only through fluids like blood, but also through air pockets like those in the stomach, intestine or lungs. These microbots have to be like all-terrain tires, able to handle any surface. One promising approach are devices that move using a tumbling motion.
Because of their function inside the body, microbots must be designed to handle many different environmental factors, for example, they must not get swept away in a blood vessel or zapped by static electricity. The robots must also be biocompatible and biodegradable so they do not cause an immune reaction.
After you get the robots to the location, you still must activate them to do their job. The small size of the microbots makes it impossible to add pieces such as motors, power supplies or sensors without creative new approaches and designs. Many methods are being tried including using sound, light and magnets. Microbots have been designed that can push, grasp and trap objects. To be versatile enough for many of the potential medical applications, they have to be much more capable. Research labs around the world are making microbots fully functional and capable of complex operations inside the body. One day soon, microbots will be an important part of medical treatments for a variety of disorders. Soon you can ask your doctor if microbots are right for you.
