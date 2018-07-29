Galveston County Health District is inviting moms to shine as Stars of the Milky Way when Women, Infants and Children celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, Wednesday through Aug. 7.
Walk down the red carpet as WIC recognizes moms with games, prizes, face painting, balloons, snacks and more from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
“We are inviting moms who are breastfeeding now, have breastfed in the past and are currently pregnant and pledging to try to breastfeed their baby,” said Tiffany Rice, WIC program manager. “This is a chance for WIC to really celebrate our breastfeeding moms in the community. Bring your children and plan to have a great time. We’ll have information available about our resources and have a day where moms can visit with one another.”
Stars of the Milky Way is a free event and will take place in the GCHD Community Room, 9859 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Entrance A, in Texas City.
World Breastfeeding Week is a chance for WIC to highlight many of the resources available to breastfeeding mothers, regardless of their enrollment status.
Mother’s Milk Club
When it comes to a mother’s breastfeeding journey, the best advice and support often comes from other mothers. The Mother’s Milk Club is open to everyone, not just WIC clients. Meetings cover topics like benefits of skin-to-skin contact, the important role of dads during breastfeeding, milk supply, breastfeeding in public and most importantly, confidence in your ability to provide for your baby. Clubs meet in Dickinson, Texas City and Galveston.
24/7 Breastfeeding Support Cellphone
Breastfeeding mothers who have questions may contact the 24/7 Breastfeeding Support line and speak to an expert for advice. Counselors are passionate and dedicated to ensure breastfeeding concerns are promptly resolved. The number is 409-392-7120. Callers do not have to be a WIC client to call the line.
Breastfeeding Community Partnerships
WIC has teamed up with many of the area hospitals in Galveston County to provide information for new moms to find continued breastfeeding help after they are discharged and to help provide hospital grade pumps for mothers of medically fragile babies. We have also been working with several community partners to teach breastfeeding classes at their organizations to help ensure we have more moms feeling confident in their breastfeeding journeys.
“When it comes to breastfeeding, every ounce counts,” Rice said. “Breastfeeding helps prevent hunger and malnutrition and ensures that all babies have food, no matter the household income.”
Breastmilk is the perfect food for babies. Cells, hormones and antibodies in breastmilk help protect babies from illness and is unique to meet a baby’s growing needs.
Research shows that breastfed babies have lower risks of asthma, obesity, ear infections, eczema, diarrhea and vomiting, lower respiratory infections, Type 2 diabetes and more, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There’s also benefits to the mother, including a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, certain types of breast cancer and ovarian cancer.
WIC is here to help. Call 409-949-3471 or visit www.gchd.org/wic for information on WIC resources.
