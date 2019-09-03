In 2014, there was an outbreak of a new type of polio-like illness in children that caused weakness and spinal cord abnormalities.
Physicians named the illness acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) or acute flaccid myelitis because the children lost control of their limbs and couldn’t move normally. Now, scientists think it’s a virus called enterovirus EV-D68.
Enteroviruses are a group of viruses that typically cause mild illness. The enterovirus family includes polio, which we have eradicated in the U.S., and hand, foot and mouth disease virus, which occasionally shows up in day cares and schools.
More than 90 percent of people infected with enteroviruses have no symptoms or non-specific symptoms such as a fever, mild respiratory illness and gastrointestinal distress.
In some cases, the virus spreads to the nervous system and causes serious complications including meningitis, encephalitis and AFP. Enteroviruses are usually spread by contact with an infected person’s mucus, spit or feces.
AFP affects the gray matter of the spinal cord, which weakens the muscles and reflexes. Symptoms typically come on suddenly, with weakness developing in an arm or leg.
Some patients have facial drooping, difficulty swallowing or slurred speech. There are no specific AFP treatments, but neurologists often recommend physical or occupational therapy. The long-term outcomes for patients with AFP are not well understood.
EV-D68 was first identified in California in 1962, and a small number of cases have appeared each year since 1987. However, during the summer and fall of 2014, the U.S. experienced an outbreak of EV-D68 that resulted in severe respiratory illnesses and some cases of AFP.
There were almost 1,400 cases spread throughout the country, and almost all those infected were children. Since then, there have been spikes of EV-D68 infections with associated cases of AFP.
Part of the problem has been isolating the EV-D68 virus from patients with AFP, and the fact that sometimes the patients have other similar viruses. By the time most patients advance from respiratory symptoms to symptoms of paralysis, the virus can often no longer be detected.
Simple blood tests are not yet available for EV-D68, but molecular testing is now available using a test that looks for the EV-D68 genetic information.
It’s also not clear why some patients develop AFP. There have been cases in families where two siblings become infected and only one develops AFP.
We don’t know if EV-D68 virus directly infects the nerves in some patients, leading to AFP. The virus infection could also damage nerves, or there could be genetic factors making certain children susceptible to AFP.
The best that we can do is prevent these viral infections. Children should wash their hands with soap and water often, try to avoid touching their faces with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with people who are ill.
Parents can help by disinfecting surfaces around the house and car, including doorknobs and toys. Parents should teach their children the proper way to cover up coughs and sneezes, and if their children are sick, keep them at home.
