Despite the rising incidence of diabetes in the United States, the causes for the rise in numbers are not well understood. An interesting new discovery adds a new wrinkle to this mystery. Four viruses that normally infect fish were found to make insulin-like proteins. There may be human viruses that do the same thing, adding to the numbers of people with diabetes.
Viruses are the most abundant microbes on Earth. Luckily, most of our interactions with viruses are not a problem, but some can lead to mild diseases like the common cold or severe diseases like Ebola. Many viruses have evolved to manipulate their hosts’ immune responses so that they can reproduce without being attacked. Some viruses even carry bits of DNA and genetic material allowing them to influence these responses. Type I diabetes is thought to be caused by an autoimmune reaction that targets cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Could a virus affect or even initiate that autoimmune response?
Scientists searched through databases to look for viruses that encoded proteins resembling human hormones and other regulatory proteins. If a virus has a protein encoded in its genome, the virus can make an infected cell build that protein.
Of the 62 regulatory proteins the scientists searched for, they found 16 human regulatory proteins, including insulin and two insulin-like growth factors. Most of these protein sequences were identified in viruses with DNA genomes including Poxviruses, Herpesviruses, and Iridoviruses, which are also known for their ability to encode proteins resembling those naturally produced by the host.
Iridoviruses encoded viral insulin and insulin-like proteins (VILPs) that were nearly identical to that of the natural molecules in structure, shape and function. Various Iridoviruses infect fish, amphibians and insects, but are not thought to infect humans. When scientists tested the Iridovirus-encoded hormones, they found that they worked exactly like the hormones the humans or fish naturally produced. A virus-encoded version of insulin had the same effects as normal insulin, including lowering blood sugar levels, but it took longer and lasted longer. These VILPs even resemble their human counterparts closer than those of the species they are known to infect.
Considering this study with other published data, it seems that humans are exposed to or can carry Iridoviruses and that VILPs could either trigger or protect from diseases like diabetes. Iridovirus genetic information has been found in human fecal and blood samples, but it is not known if the VILPs they produce are present in humans. However, the similarities of VILPs to human hormones raise possibilities for their potential role in diabetes, tumor formation and induction of or protection from type 1 diabetes.
Among the estimated 300,000 viruses that could potentially infect humans, the genomes of only about 7,500 of them are sequenced. Even though no human viruses are known to make insulin-like proteins, such viruses could be out there. We both love to eat fish and it is supposed to be healthy, so it will be important to investigate if exposure to these viruses can lead to diseases.
