There are some extremely creative chemists in the world, but unfortunately, some of them are developing new psychoactive substances that people use to get high.
We’ve talked about synthetic cathinones, or bath salts, in a previous episode. There are over 120 different kinds of bath salts, but a new generation of them is causing concern.
The new product has cocaine-like stimulatory effects, a potency similar to methamphetamine, and it makes people want to use it again more than bath salts or cocaine.
Flakka is also called gravel, but its chemical name is a mouthful: α-pyrrolidinopentiophenone. Flakka has been called “the poor man’s cocaine” because a gram costs as little as $5, and it’s available online. It led to 80 deaths in Florida alone between September 2014 and December 2015. Flakka is a white or pink crystal that can be eaten, snorted, injected or inhaled using a vaping device. The smoke smells like dirty socks. Vaporizing the drug delivers it quickly into the bloodstream, which may make it easy to overdose.
Like other drugs of this type, Flakka can cause hyperstimulation, paranoia and hallucinations that can lead to violent aggression and self-injury. The drug has been linked to deaths by suicide and heart attacks. It can also dangerously raise body temperature, increase blood pressure and heart rate and lead to kidney damage or kidney failure. Many people act bizarrely after taking it, such as trying to kick in the door of a police station or trying to impale themselves on a fence.
A nationally representative study of U.S. high school students called “Monitoring the Future” reported on the use of Flakka, as well as alcohol and 11 other illegal drugs. The students self-reported on their drug use over one year. Of the 0.8 percent of the high schoolers who reported using Flakka, about 25 percent reported having used it one to two times, almost 38 percent used it six to nine times, and about 20 percent reported using it more than 40 times. More than half of Flakka users also reported using other drugs.
Flakka use was found to be highest among teens from families with lower socio-economic status, teens with less educated parents, and teens who aren’t living with their parents. The incidence of Flakka use is highest among the homeless population. It’s also found in other drugs. At one music festival in Florida, 30 percent of the ecstasy users also tested positive for Flakka.
Because this is the first report on the use of Flakka among high school students, it’s difficult to know how widespread its use is. The study also didn’t include high school dropouts. Though Flakka use waned after 2015, the drug is still around, and clearly high school students are using it. Little is known of the long-term effects of Flakka, apart from kidney toxicity that can lead to kidney failure. Flakka is a very dangerous drug and the high isn’t worth the risks.
