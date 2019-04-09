BACLIFF
Noah’s Ark Bar & Grill, 4438 Boulevard — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 8.
DICKINSON
Dickinson Bar-B-Que & Steakhouse, 2111 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
First Watch, 1720 FM 646, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 1, 4316 Washington — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 2, 2523 44th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 4, 3111 Yupon — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dairy Queen, 2119 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 114 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Los Ramirez Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 660 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Texas Beer Refinery Tap Room, 2709 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
FRIENDSWOOD
Nobi Asian Grill, 3640 FM 528 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kroger, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wingstop, 3141 FM 528, Suite 334 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Profile by Sanford, 3141 FM 528, Suite 358 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 2131 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Rise Cupcakes, 907 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 113 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
Bliss Lounge, 2413 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Tortuga Coastal Cantina, 6010 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Pointe, 4161 Point West Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Los Compas Mexican Restaurant, 2314 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Starbucks, 2808 61st St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Joe’s Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bubba’s at Tiki, 110 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Apache Mexican Food Restaurant, 511 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Honduras Food, 3726 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Isla Bonita, 4102 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Boys & Girls Club, snack bar, 4420 Ave. P — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Davidson Ballroom, 2325 Ship’s Mechanic Row — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Corner Bar, 5227 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
La King’s Confectionery, 2323 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
The Cruise Stop, 2418 Strand St., Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Specs Wine & Spirits & Finer Foods, 2711 61st St., Suite 110 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Tola Mo Bettah Market, 2208 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Walgreens, 308 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Viet Cajun, 8910 Seawall Blvd., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kids Palace Learning Center, 4619 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Galveston Island Hilton Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 6612 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Lucky Way Food Store, 3802 Cove View Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Rita’s Italian Ice, 6026 Seawall Blvd., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Allex’s Seafood Market West, 13730 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Landry’s Seafood House, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Tropical Treats, 4117 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Gypsy Joynt Jive, 2411 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mario’s Ristorante, 6023 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Sunflower Bakery & Café, 512 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Big Top Bites, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Gino’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 6124 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Subway, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Slices and More, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Proletariat Gallery, 2221 Market St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Rainforest Café, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Limon Paradise, 4112 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Island Pier Club, 1702 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
McDonald’s, 2912 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Brew Station, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Papa John’s Pizza, 6600 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
HITCHCOCK
Ayman Food Store, 8813 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
KEMAH
Antonini Subs, 602 Sixth St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kemah Food Mart, 506 Texas Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
LA MARQUE
Gulf Greyhound Park, concession stand, 1000 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LEAGUE CITY
South Shore Harbour Country Club, 4300 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
South Shore Shell, 3390 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
League City’s Easy Street, 112 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Holly Berry Tearoom & Gifts, 501 E. Main St., Suite 4 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 2314 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Corner Food Mart, 2402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Esteban’s, 402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Denny’s, 2940 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Academics Prekindergarten League City, 3052 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Bakery Donuts, 1600 League City Parkway, Suite S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Chef of the House, 6011 W. Main St., Suite A-104 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Save-A-Step No. 9, 101 Meadow Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Burger King, 3034 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bao’s Café, 1940 W. League City Parkway, Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Goodfellas Barbershop, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
SANTA FE
La Frontera Restaurant No. 3, 13210 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Santa Fe Senior Citizens, 14304 Beriton St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Amigo Mart, 14325 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Doreck & Son’s Packing Co., 4101 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
TEXAS CITY
Chick-Fil-A, 3440 Palmer Highway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Mi Angel, 1136 Texas Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
6th St. Garage Bar & Grill, 522 6th St. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Schlotzky’s, 3325 Palmer Highway, Suite C — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Nopalera Enterprises, 1736 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 34.
BG’s Drive Inn (The BGD), mobile unit, 2010 14th Ave. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Mainland Medical Center, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Terraza Mexican Bar & Grill, 814 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
