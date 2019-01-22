There were several historic anniversaries in 2018, including the end of World War I and the beginning of the worst pandemic in history, the Spanish flu. Scientists have learned a great deal about the virus that caused it, but despite what we know, it could happen again.
This virus changed the world. It’s estimated that one third of the world population got sick, and between 50 and 100 million people died. That’s far more than the number killed in World War I. The Spanish flu affected the outcome of the war, it almost brought Switzerland to a civil war, and it boosted the independence movement in India.
The Spanish flu spared no one: young or old, rich or poor, male or female. The leaders of Britain, America, and Germany and the king of Spain all got infected and survived. Usually, flu mortality is highest among young children and the elderly, but the 1918 flu was most deadly for people between the ages of 20 and 40. This flu could also kill quickly. One story that persists is of four women who played bridge late into the night. By morning, three of them had died of the flu. At the time, little girls skipped rope to the rhyme:
I had a little bird.
Its name was Enza.
I opened the window,
And in-flu-enza.
The flu didn’t originate in Spain, but the name has stuck. In 1918, World War I was winding down and peace was in sight. However, there were early reports of a flu in Spain and other countries with a high mortality rate. It spread along trade routes, in the crowded trenches and through densely populated places like India. Mass movements of troops with the war likely contributed to its spread. Outbreaks happened in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Brazil and the South Pacific.
The flu appeared in the U.S. in March 1918 at a few military bases and a town in Kansas. The first wave was mild and was largely ignored. Ship traffic brought a second wave to Boston in September — and it was deadly. By October, almost 200,000 had died. The war ended on Nov. 11, 1918, and the parades, parties and celebrations helped spread the flu. By winter, flu was killing people at an alarming rate.
Because so many physicians were abroad in the military, third- and fourth-year medical students were caring for the sick, even as they too were getting sick. Military and civilian medical resources were mobilized and the Red Cross set up the National Committee on Influenza to help organize the response. Emergency hospitals were created to deal with the numbers of flu victims.
Gauze masks were distributed, quarantines instituted, stores and theaters closed, funerals were limited to 15 minutes, and traveler health certificates were required by railways and some towns. There was a shortage of coffins, grave diggers and morticians.
The pandemic ended in the summer of 1919, after the infected either died or recovered. Ever since, scientists have kept a constant vigil for the next possible flu strain that could cause a pandemic.
