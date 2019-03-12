In 2019, the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Regional Maternal and Child Health Program is marking 30 years since it saw its first patients. Dedicated to improving the lives of women and their families by providing health care, counseling and education, the program has an extensive network of community-based clinics and nutrition program sites.
Boasting more than 150,000 patient visits each year, the program offers prenatal care and family planning along with breast and cervical cancer screenings. For more information, visit www.utmbhealth.com/services/rmchp/.
NCCU RECEIVES AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE
The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses has recognized the Neuroscience Critical Care Unit on the Galveston campus with the silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence.
The Beacon Award for Excellence lauds hospital units that employ evidence-based practice to improve patient and family outcomes. Established in 2003, the association’s award recognizes top U.S. hospital units that meet standards of excellence in recruitment and retention; education, training and mentoring; research and evidence-based practice; patient outcomes; leadership and organizational ethics; and creation of a healthy work environment.
Award criteria measure systems, outcomes and environments against evidence-based national criteria for excellence and provide a mechanism to initiate patient safety efforts. To learn more about the award, visit www.aacn.org/beacon.
HEALTH EQUITY, OUTCOMES DISCUSSION
Dr. Lawrence Loh, associate medical office of health at Peel Public Health and an adjunct professor at the University of Toronto, will speak about health outcomes at the next John P. McGovern, M.D. Award Lecture.
Loh’s lecture, entitled “Of Health and Outcomes-Based Thinking — Where We Fall Short at Home and Abroad,” will touch on how a suburban public health department in the Greater Toronto Area has advanced health equity by focusing training and practice on the determinants of health, through a lens of focusing on health outcomes over services.
The lecture will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 2.506B of Jennie Sealy Hospital on the Galveston campus.
For information, call Beverly Claussen at 409-772-9386.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
The public is welcome visit the newest medical branch hospital campus from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 20 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new Clear Lake campus at 200 Blossom St. in Webster (site of the former Bay Area Regional Medical Center) is scheduled to open to patients March 30. However, before the hospital begins treating patients, the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the event.
UT SYSTEM BOARD OF REGENTS APPROVES LEASES
The medical branch and the Angleton Danbury Hospital District have been working together since 2014 to improve access to health care in Brazoria County. To further expand services in the area, the hospital district recently purchased 177 acres of land and an existing building near the intersection of state Highway 288 and state Highway 35, which is an easily accessible location in that community.
In late February, The University of Texas System Board of Regents authorized the medical branch to lease the approximately 21,000-square-foot building and the acreage from the hospital district. The current plan is to renovate the building to house outpatient clinics. While there’s no specific date for opening a clinic facility at that location, the medical branch is evaluating which services and specialties will best serve the current and future health care needs of the area.
GALVESTON CAMPUS CONSTRUCTION, ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE
Beginning March 25, 11th Street between Market and Mechanic streets will be closed through the end of May to allow for the extension of the new sidewalk between the new Health Education Center building and the School of Nursing/School of Health Professions building.
Vehicular traffic will be permitted to enter 11th Street to access parking spaces, but no through-traffic will be allowed. Entrances will remain open for delivery vehicles.
