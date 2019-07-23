“My nerves are bad,” “if you have Jesus you wouldn’t be dealing with this,” “just let it go,” “that’s not important,” “our family doesn’t have mental illness,” “try prayer not medication,” ”you have such a good life what’s wrong with you,” and “you’re stronger than this.”
Imagine dealing with a mental illness and all you hear is you shouldn’t be feeling this way. Imagine sitting in church and your pastor tells the congregation that you don’t need medication, that if you stay connected with God, you will have freedom. Many minorities face these challenges. And although my relationship with Christ was part of my freedom, seven years of adult therapy, grounding techniques, medication, and constant work contributed too. You can have Jesus and a therapist. You can pray and meditate. You can attend church and take medication.
My first therapist was able to empathize with my hesitation to receive help. She eased my fears, and spoke to me like she had known me for years. She looked like me, and talked like me. It was easy. But when therapists I’ve had didn’t look like me or seem to understand, they took the time to find out about my family history and dynamics. They asked questions — instead of assuming. They were slow with suggestions because it might not be appropriate culturally. They listened without judgement, and made me feel comfortable. Therapy saved my life. I may still struggle with my mental health, but now I know people of all cultures can have mental health challenges. I’m not alone.
July was designated as Minority Mental Health Awareness Month in 2008 to bring awareness to the unique struggles that underrepresented groups face in regard to mental illness in the United States. Minority mental health is important because everyone’s mental health is significant, regardless of race, cultural differences, religion and beliefs. Acknowledging minority mental health provides an opportunity to normalize the existence of mental health issues in all communities, providing opportunities for all people to attain healing and recovery.
I’m thankful to be at an organization that’s committed to addressing challenges that minorities face. We have a multidisciplinary team working toward inclusion of all underrepresented groups and individuals. I cannot imagine being in a world where I’m unable to fully communicate with others around me. We have excellent Spanish speaking therapists that work to give their clients the attention they need. We work so that no marginalized minority group feels unwelcome.
Family Service Center of Galveston County’s mission is to promote the mental health and well-being of all individuals and families through counseling, education and prevention. Our inclusion for minorities is steadily expanding, and we want everyone to know we’re here to help — free of judgment. We’re the only agency in Galveston County that provides comprehensive outpatient mental health counseling services to its residents regardless of ethnicity, gender, age, diagnosis, sexual identity or economic status.
For information, visit www.fscgal.org or call 409-762-8636.
