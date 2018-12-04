The University of Texas Medical Branch Police Dept. will conduct an active shooter training exercise at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the medical branch’s Alumni Field House on Fourth St. in Galveston. The field house will be closed during the drill. Area law enforcement agencies and first responders have been alerted about the exercise. The medical branch routinely conducts training exercises to prepare for emergencies. Earlier this year, for example, the medical branch participated in a nationwide, federal exercise that simulated an outbreak of Ebola.
UTMB RESEARCHERS FIND KEY TO STOP INFLAMMATION
In collaboration with scientists at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, medical branch researchers have found a way to stop inflammation before it begins. The research team published their findings in “Science.” Inflammation is typically the body’s way of dealing with infections or irritants and starting the healing process, but like anything else, too much of a good thing can be harmful.
Chronic inflammation is associated with numerous diseases including different types of cancer, arthritis, Alzheimer’s and even aging. The research team was able to develop a small molecule that binds to a key DNA-repair enzyme that not only prevents, but ameliorates, the body’s inflammatory response. Controlling inflammatory diseases could even lead to extend human lifespan, said the medical branch’s Istvan Boldogh, senior author of the paper.
CROISANT GETS TREASURY GRANT
Dr. Sharon Croisant has received $79,094 from the Department of the Treasury to support the work of the medical branch team in the Gulf Coast Health Alliance. The alliance includes many groups including scientists, community organizations, industry representatives, local and regional authorities, emergency response officials and policy makers. Their goal is to study the issues and threats related to the Gulf Coast, analyze the current ability to address these issues and develop a plan of action. The recommended plan may provide the blueprint for research, policy, interventions and funding priorities for the Gulf Coast.
ANATOMY, MEDICAL ART, DESIRE AND CLOSETS
The Institute for the Medical Humanities is presenting a lecture by Dr. Mike Sappol, a medical historian who spent many years at the History of Medicine Division of the National Library of Medicine. His work centers on the history of anatomy, death, and the visual culture of medical and science in film, illustration and exhibition.
He will present “Queer Anatomies: Medical illustration, perverse desire, and the epistemology of the anatomical closet” at noon Wednesday in Room 2.506B in the Jennie Sealy Hospital.
For information, email Beverly Claussen at beclauss@utmb.edu.
The presentation is a John P. McGovern M.D. Award Lecture.
