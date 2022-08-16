Most readers will remember parts of a song written in 1907 by Gus Edwards and Will Cobb which begins “School days, school days, dear old golden rule days, readin’ and ’ritin and ’rithmetic.” Much has changed with education and much has been learned about how children learn since 1907, but learning to read is still first on the list.
Some parents start reading to their infants before the baby can focus their eyes or hold their head up, some even read to them through the uterine wall. Babies can hear before they are born but there is no evidence that reading to them then will make them smarter. However as infants develop and are able to roll and to sit (4-9 months) there are also important literary milestones. At three months the baby can smile at the sound of the reader’s voice and look at the book. Looking at your face they might not understand what you are reading but can see the expression on the reader’s face. Between 6-12 months the baby can grab the book and usually put them in their mouths. This is a time for durable board books with plenty of color, simple objects and photographs of faces. Between 12-18 months the baby can sit and use both hands to hold a book. This is when you can point with one finger and ask “where is the …..?” During this time the infant can learn when a book is upside down, a fundamental step toward reading. Between 18-24 months the toddler is starting to turn the pages and will be able to name familiar pictures. They will begin to be able to finish the sentences of favorite stories.
