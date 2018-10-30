There are several treatments for type II diabetes, but there’s no cure. Now, scientists may have developed one in mice using a single injection of an engineered virus carrying a certain gene. The virus altered cells in the liver, fat tissue and skeletal muscle to continuously produce a protein called fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21). FGF21 resulted in weight loss in obese mice, a decrease in insulin resistance, and healthy aging.
The rising incidence of type II diabetes is an epidemic, and it even affects children. There’s a strong link between obesity and the development of type II diabetes, and the rate of obesity is rising dramatically worldwide. Both lifestyle changes and medications can help treat type II diabetes. However, these measures don’t work for everyone and sometimes the side effects of drugs can limit their use, so we need new ways to treat and perhaps cure type II diabetes.
FGF21 is a small protein called a peptide, and it acts as a hormone. Hormones are chemical messengers released into the blood stream, and they regulate many different processes, including heart rate, moods and reproduction. FGF21 regulates the process your body uses to get energy from the foods you eat. Several organs produce it, and it affects how glucose or sugar is used, sensitivity to the effects of insulin and the breakdown of fatty acids into substances called ketone bodies. Ketone bodies supply energy to the brain and other organs during fasting.
The primary source of FGF21 is the liver, though fat and muscle tissues can also make it. FGF21 acts by binding to receptors on the surface of cells. FGF21 levels are normally low after we eat, and they increase during fasting or starvation. Previous studies proved that giving FGF21 to obese or diabetic rats, mice and monkeys reduced their obesity, lowered their blood glucose levels and reduced triglyceride levels and insulin resistance. These results indicated that FGF21 could be used to control diabetes.
Scientists engineered a virus to deliver the FGF21 gene to various cells and organs in the body. The cells with the gene can then make and release FGF21, influencing metabolism and controlling obesity and type II diabetes. The scientists injected the engineered virus into two different mouse strains that are prone to obesity. A single injection of the virus made cells in the liver, fat or muscle of the mice continuously produce FGF21. Because of the elevated FGF21 levels, the mice lost weight and had decreased insulin resistance, the cause of type II diabetes, less inflammation of fat tissues and decreased fibrosis in the liver. The treated mice then aged normally with no adverse side effects. The treatment even provided benefits to normal healthy mice, promoting healthy aging and preventing age-associated weight gain.
The next steps are testing the approach in larger animals, and eventually clinical trials in humans. We hope that this approach proves to be successful and safe so that it can be used to fight the epidemic of type II diabetes.
