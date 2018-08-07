The circle drive in front of John Sealy Hospital, and one covered walkway, will temporarily be closed for construction Saturday and Sunday. The front entrance to the hospital will remain accessible via a second covered walkway. The closure is necessary so that a large crane can be put in place as renovation continues on the hospital.
UTMB RECEIVES GET WITH THE GUIDELINES AWARDS
The University of Texas Medical Branch recently received three awards from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines initiative.
The medical branch received a Gold Plus designation for stroke, Gold designation for resuscitation and a Silver designation for pediatric resuscitation. The award recognizes the medical branch’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
BHARDWAJ NAMED DEANS FELLOW By NATIONAL GROUP
Dr. Anish Bhardwaj, interim provost, has been named a Council of Deans fellow by the Association of American Medical Colleges.
The Council of Deans Fellowship Program was created to enhance the development of future leaders in academic medicine. It is designed for senior faculty members, including department chairs and assistant and associate deans, who are interested in being considered for deanships in the near future.
Bhardwaj, who also is chairman of the department of neurology, was appointed interim provost after Dr. Danny O. Jacobs left to become president of Oregon Health & Science University.
