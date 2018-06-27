Crystal Beach
Bamboo Beach Bar, 1021 state Highway 87, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1835 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Tiki Beach Bar & Grill, 1369 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dickinson
Masa Sushi Sake Bar Japanese Restaurant, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Pho Banh Mi Bistro & Grill, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Dickinson Express Mart, 4921 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Aun’s Donut Shop, 4014 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Safari’s, 3804 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5202 FM 517 E., Suite A — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Jenny’s Taco’s No. 2, mobile unit, 4202 29th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Living Faith Outreach, 3700 Deats Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Learning Experience, 2351 FM 646 W. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Friendswood
Ice Box No. 4941, 1401 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Papa John’s Pizza, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite A — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Galveston
Hearsay on The Strand, 2410 Strand St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Brick House Tavern Tap, 3502-A Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 15.
JFE Sushi, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Catfish Station, 6105 Stewart Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Joe’s Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 6.
AMC Mobile Food Mart, 8224 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Stranded Corner, 2121 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Schlotzsky Café Xpress, 2705 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 7220 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Hotel Galvez, pool bar and grill, and swim-up bar, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Fish Company Taco, 1914 23rd St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Smooth Tony’s, 415 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Step ‘N Go, 2427 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Marriott Courtyard, 9550 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Best Western Plus, 102 E. Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Gloria’s Lounge, 4126 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Old Strand Emporium, 2016 Strand St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Hitchcock
La Frontera No. 2, 7806 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Harborwalk Yacht Club, grocery store/deli, 1445 Harborwalk Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Mi Molcasalsa Taco Shop, 8735-A state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400, 11230 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
First Stop Food Store, 3120 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kemah
Kemah Shell, grocery store/restaurant, 1363 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Lighthouse Buffet, 3 Waterfront — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 20.
La Marque
Subway, 2321 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Star Kids Education & Care Center, 720 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
League City
Magnolia Creek Golf Club, 1501 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Donuts, Kolaches, and Tacos, 5010 W. Main St., Suite G — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Buc-ee’s No. 23, 1702 League City Parkway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Southern BOI Café, 109 Meadow Parkway, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Kroger, meat/seafood dept., 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Cabela’s, 2421 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Japanese Food Express, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Subway, 1600 W. League City Parkway, Suite J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kristin’s Donuts, 3003 E. League City Parkway, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Pho 20, 2251 FM 646 W., Suite I — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Shipley’s Donuts, 1507 League City Parkway, Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
San Leon
Oriental Food Store, 2100 Ave. J — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Santa Fe
Arlans’ Market, grocery dept., 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Texas City
Dee Best Food Mart, 2502 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Dee Best Food Mart, 2502 Texas Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Oceanview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 519 Ninth Ave. N. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
First Class Learning Center, 2420 36th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 330 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
New Shop ‘N Drive, 2717 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
