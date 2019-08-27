In 2018, the University of Texas Medical Branch had a total of 740 volunteers who logged a combined 40,245 hours of work. Volunteers helped with everything from spending quality time with patients in locations such as the Acute Care for Elders Geriatric Unit, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and various clinics, to collecting and distributing items such as magazines, books, pencils, pillows, blankets and more. In fact, from May 2018 until August 2018, volunteers distributed more than 800 such items to patients on the Galveston campus, alone.
An important part of the care team, volunteers provide an additional level of compassionate support to patients and employees at the League City, Angleton and Galveston campuses. Volunteers will be placed at the Clear Lake Campus in the near future.
For more information on the work the group does, email volunteer.services@utmb.edu or visit https://utmb.us/2k.
HEALTH POLICY LUNCH, LECTURE ON DIABETES PREVENTION
Dr. Susan Parnell with the University of Texas Health Sciences will speak at the next Policy Dialogue Lunch and Lecture at noon Wednesday in the dining room of Levin Hall.
Parnell’s lectured is entitled, “Integrating Diabetes Prevention in Health Systems: Successes & Challenges.” This free lecture is open to all medical branch students, faculty and staff, as well as those interested members of the public.
For additional information or to RSVP, contact Becky Trout Unbehagen, rltrout@utmb.edu or (409) 747-2734.
FAREWELL RECEPTION FOR DR. DAVID L. CALLENDER
A farewell reception for Dr. David L. Callender will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday in the dining room of Levin Hall, 102 Market St., in Galveston.
After more than a decade at the medical branch, Callender will become the president and CEO of the Memorial Hermann Health System on Sunday.
To RSVP or for more information, contact Amanda Simpson, 409-747-6735 or events@utmb.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.