Trampoline parks have become increasingly popular, leading to a soaring number of emergency room visits. A new study in the journal Pediatrics in September 2016 showed that injuries from trampoline parks rose to 6,932 in 2014 up from 581 in 2010. While most trampoline injuries occur at home (an average of 91,750 emergency room visits per year), their numbers have stayed about the same. In 2017, it is noted that the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons recommend that no child age 6 or younger use trampolines.
In 2012, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released a strong statement against the use of trampolines at home. The AAP actually recommends that no children use trampolines. If families choose to use a trampoline anyway, they should take precautions to make the experience as safe as possible.
How do most injuries
occur on trampolines?
• About a third of injuries happen when children fall off the trampoline. Another 20 percent are injured when they contact the springs or frame.
• Somersaults and flips tend to be the cause of the most serious injuries.
• Most injuries happen when there are multiple jumpers, and usually the smallest child is injured.
• One-third to half of all injuries happen under adult supervision.
What types of injuries are
most common on trampolines?
• Lower body sprains (especially ankle sprains), strains and soft tissue injuries.
• Leg, upper extremity, sternum (breast bone), and other upper body fractures.
• Head and neck injuries.
• Cervical spine injuries resulting in paralysis.
Don’t pads and nets make trampolines safer to use?
While netting and padding help prevent some types of injuries, they do not prevent injuries on the trampoline mat, according to the AAP.
What can be done to make trampolines safer?
• Place the trampoline on a level surface free from surrounding hazards.
• Inspect protective padding and net enclosure often, and replace any damaged parts.
• Allow only one person on the trampoline at a time.
• Prohibit users from doing somersaults or flips.
• Have an adult supervise those using the trampoline and enforce rules constantly.
• Check homeowners insurance policy to ensure it covers trampoline-related claims. If not, a rider may be needed. A rider is a type of insurance related to trampolines.
What if my child is invited to a friend’s house that has a trampoline, or to an event at a commercial trampoline park?
Commercial trampoline parks and other places with trampolines may not always enforce AAP’s suggested safety rules. Tell your child not to do somersaults or flips while on the trampoline and not to go on the same trampoline as another person. Ensure that an adult is present and enforcing the safety rules.
