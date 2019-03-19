Recently, Dr. Barbara Howard had a column in Pediatric News in which she discusses the crying infant. Crying is a natural way that babies were made to get the attention of their adult caregivers, but that doesn’t mean it’s not stressful. Learning to handle crying can be tense, frustrating and upsetting for parents.
“Developmental crying” is a term used to explain crying in their first three months of age. The acronym PURPLE was created to teach about normal crying. “P” is for peak of crying. Babies may cry more each week until the second month and then less in months three through five. “U” is for unexpected. Infants can cry without explanation and it can come and go. “R” is for resists soothing. Babies may not stop crying no matter what’s tried. “P” is for pain-like face where a baby appears to be in pain even if they’re not. “L” is for long lasting. Infants can cry for five hours a day or longer. “E” is for evening, as the baby might cry more in the late afternoon and evening.
There are ways to sooth your baby that have been described by Dr. Harvey Karp, which include the following: Swaddling in a wrap that constrains the arms and legs. Side or stomach holding (not for sleeping). Shushing sounds of voice, radio static, fan, air conditioner or a car ride. Swinging the baby gently (not shaking) and sucking on a pacifier, finger or hand. Babies change their state of being slowly, and to complicate this state of being they react to the stress and anxiety of their caregivers. It’s important for the parents to take some deep breaths and give each of the above strategies several minutes to have an effect.
The first concern of every parent is to determine if the crying baby isn’t ill. A thorough exam by the health care provider should be reassuring. While the crying is still stressful this knowledge can allow the parent to place the baby in the crib, put on headphones, listen to music or meditate to help reduce that stress. It’s important that all parents have support and accept help for some time away.
Colic is defined as crying for at least three hours per day, at least three days per week, and starting before three months of age post-term. Most cases of colic start to ease by 3 months of age. Once again, a physical exam by the health care provider can reassure the exhausted parent that their newborn is OK. Parents need to know that it’s OK to accept help from their partner, family or friends when they feel stressed by their crying infant. Parents should feel free to tell the health care provider about their stress, their anger and frustration, as these feeling are very normal. These feeling don’t make a bad parent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.