The University of Texas Medical Branch is conducting a study on exercise and muscle growth and is looking for volunteers between 60 to 85 years old who have diabetes but otherwise are in good health.
Participants will receive 12 weeks of supervised resistance training, regular medical exams and tests, and be reimbursed for time and travel. For further information, contact Paula Skinkis at 409 -772-1907 or pskinkis@utmb.edu.
Dr. Elena Volpi is the principal investigator of this study.
MARSHALL EARNS
NURSING GROUP AWARD
David Marshall, chief nursing and patient care executive, has been named the recipient of the President’s Award from the Texas Nursing Association’s District No. 9. The award, to be presented in November at the Westin-Galleria in Houston, cites Marshall for his outstanding contributions to UTMB during the past 30 years.
Earlier this year, the American Academy of Nursing named Marshall an AAN fellow, one of the highest honors in the nursing profession.
HEALTH PROFESSIONS GROUP HELPS GUATEMALANS
Students and faculty from the School of Health Professions departments of physical and occupational therapy recently returned from a mission trip to Chichicastenango, Guatemala. In a collaboration with ASELSI (a local clinic), Dr.s Carolyn Utsey, Patricia Fingerhut, Laurie Farroni and 16 OT and PT students participated in patient care, built adaptive equipment for clinic patients, and led trainings with local rehabilitation workers.
MARTIN: MORAL LEGACY
DURING NAZI ERA
Cheyenne Martin, from the UTMB School of Nursing, is the featured speaker for the Health Policy Dialogues and Lecture series. Martin is the Rebecca and Edwin Gale Professor in the School of Nursing and the Graduate School for Biomedical Science.
Her presentation, “Saving Children: The Moral Legacy of Physicians and Nurses in Resistance During the Nazi Era,” is at noon today in the Levin Hall Dining Room on the UTMB Galveston campus.
The free lecture is open to all UTMB students, faculty and staff, as well as those interested members of the public. For additional information or to RSVP, contact Becky Trout at rltrout@utmb.edu or 409-747-2734.
