BACLIFF
Bayview Duck, 3131 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Lucas Tortillas, 1103 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Jose’s Cantina Cajun Steakhouse Restaurant, 1021 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
QMart 8, 3632 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
888 Chinese Restaurant, 1812 FM 646 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 44.
Wendy’s, 124 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 2220 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Subway, 4911 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Subway, 3434 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
McDonald’s, 3706 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Dickinson Food Mart, 750 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 2401 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
FRIENDSWOOD
Kroger, meat/seafood dept., 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Popeye’s, 404 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Green Event Center, 2000 W. Parkwood, Suite 200 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Gina’s Italian Kitchen, 129 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
China Han Restaurant, 307 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Wingstop, 3141 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
GALVESTON
Filler Up Galveston, 2416 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Olympia Grill, 4908 Seawall Blvd., Suite B — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chartwells Catering/Staging Kitchen, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Sonny’s Place, 1206 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Salsa’s, 4604 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Family Dollar, 2207 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Family Dollar, 2102 45th St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
New York Pizzeria, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Olympia at Pier 21, 100 21st St., Suite 28 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Moody Gardens, Moody Brews, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Moody Gardens Convention Center, kitchen/concession stands, 7 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jack’s Pub on Postoffice, 2406 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Moody Gardens, Aquarium food court, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Star Drug Store, 510 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 6431 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
New Life Fellowship, kitchen, 6328 Heards Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Los Lazos, 6316 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Mercadito y Taqueria, 3802 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 34.
Sam’s Market Place, 8227 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
McDonald’s, 517 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Tin Cups Caddy Shack, 9020 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Happy Coffee Shop, 5102 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Panaderia Navarro, 3801 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Saltwater Grill, 2017 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
RJ Meridian Care Center, small kitchen, 2228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
East End Preschool, 1903 Church St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Taco Bell, 5701 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
RJ Meridian Care Center, main kitchen, 2228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Whataburger, 6327 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Kroger, butcher shop/seafood, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
KEMAH
Kemah Commissary, 7 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Cadillac Bar, 7 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sidelines Bar & Grill, 805 Harris Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Great Kanakas Atomic Tiki Bar, 601 Fifth St. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pizza Here, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 107 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LA MARQUE
Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 6608 Interstate 45 S., Suite 700 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Beto’s Taqueria, 1410 W. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Bonny’s Donuts, 2047 W. Main St., Suite A4 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Regal Estates of League City, 500 Enterprise Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
South Shore Harbour Resort, kitchen, 2500 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Bebu Asian Kitchen, 2400 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kabuki Japanese Grill and Sushi Bar, 2525 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Juanderful Burrito, 176 Interstate 45 S., Suite A1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Malay Malay Malaysian Restaurant, 2508 Interstate 45 S., Suite 102 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Sonic Drive-In, 1159 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
PORT BOLIVAR
La Playita, 703 Madison St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
SAN LEON
Quick Pick Food Store, 902 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
El Taco Loco, 827 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
SANTA FE
H-E-B, 4206 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Brainy Kids Place, 13307 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dee Dee’s Fit Foods, 11622-1 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
TEXAS CITY
Time Mart 25, 2502 25th Ave. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
M&M Food Store, 1834 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Yummi Sushi, inside H-E-B, 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Ashton Parke Care Center, 210 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Lakes at Texas City, 424 Tarpey Road — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Taqueria La Hacienda, 1139 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Food Rite, 5320 FM 1765 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 5.
