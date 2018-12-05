BACLIFF
Noah’s Ark Bar & Grill, 4438 Boulevard St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Lone Star Grill, 3435 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Grand Donuts, 1128 Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Third Coast Coffee, 1136 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
DICKINSON
First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Jamaica Beach R.V. Park, 17200 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Café Michael Burger, 11150 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Patty Cakes Bakery, 704 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Moody Garden Golf Course, 1700 Sydnor Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sapori Ristorante, 7611 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Roger Produce, mobile unit, 1817 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chilaca Mexican Grill, 708 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
West Point Baptist Church, kitchen, 3009 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
D’Ambra Meat & Grocery Market, 1728 Ave. N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Jack in the Box, 5028 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 10.
JAMAICA BEACH
Way West Grill, 16708 Termini San Luis Pass, Suite B — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Saltgrass Steak House, 215 Kipp Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LA MARQUE
Rose Garden, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 14.
LEAGUE CITY
League City Pony Baseball, red concession stand, 2112 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kroger, grocery dept., 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Big League Dreams, stadium club south, 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Big League Dreams, stadium club north, 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Japanese Food Express, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, produce/Starbucks, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
The Delaney at South Shore Harbour, 2605 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Szechuan League City, 707 W. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Roger’s Bar and Grill, 1271 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Little Bella Mia, 2471 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Chick Fil-A, 2805 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
SANTA FE
Lorenzo’s Pizza, 12995 state Highway 6 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Little Chief Sports Bar, 2305 25th Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Wendy’s, 2805 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Bea’s Donuts, 3401 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Olive Garden, 10212 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
La Michoacana Meat Market, 2525 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Food Rite, 5320 FM 1765 — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
