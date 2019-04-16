BACLIFF
Jack in the Box, 4605 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Brooklyn Pizza, 1007 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
C’Bon Crawfish, 1002 1010 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Hardheads, 1035 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Island Liquor, 2275 state Highway 87, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Crystal Stop, 1366 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Ocean Grille & Pizza Pro, 2275 state Highway 87, Suite 15 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Crenshaw Elementary & Middle School, 416 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Family Dollar Store, 2275 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dollar General Store, 2046 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Corner Mart, 2997 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
Joall Produce and Natural Juices, 4228 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
FRIENDSWOOD
Starbucks, inside Kroger, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Windsong Intermediate School, 2100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
Buck Shot Saloon, 2409 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Nate’s West End, 17315 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Big Save Food Store, 1602 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Original Mexican Restaurant, 1401 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
The Galley, 602-D Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Family Dollar Store, 2207 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
7-Day Food Store, 3428 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Roger Produce No. 2, 4429 Broadway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Mercadito y Taqueria, 3802 Broadway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pizza Hut, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Galveston Citgo Stop, 4502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
The Waterman Restaurant, 14302 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Brewchacho’s Tacos & Cantina, 2110 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Galveston County Jail, kitchen, 5700 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Peking Buffet, 6125 Central City Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Vintage Crown, 215 23rd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Brite Beginnings Child Care, 1914 45th St. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 5902 Broadway, Suite A — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Marble Slab Creamery, 2705 61st St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Shearns at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Island Food, 2506 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Parker Elementary School, 6802 Jones Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
H&R Food Market, 1428 35th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Oppe Elementary School, 2915 81st St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Rosenberg Elementary School, 721 10th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Patio Grill, 5316 Broadway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Pho Tai, 3728 Broadway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
KEMAH
Eculent at Clear Creek Winery, 709 Harris Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
LEAGUE CITY
The Learning Experience, 3821 E. League City Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Schlotzsky’s, 221 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Jason’s Deli, 2765 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Discount Mini Mart, 1851 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Fresh Buffet, 112 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Jack in the Box, 1908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Pierogi Queen, 2047 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Buc-ee’s, 1702 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Legends Billiards, 201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
San Lorenzo, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
O’Brians Ice House, 420 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Ludwig’s Catering, 711 S. Kansas St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mod Pizza, 2875 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
SANTA FE
Snohut Snoballs, 13105 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dollar General, 6700 FM 66 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Time Out Food Mart, 13405 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Wong’s Express, 12333 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Childworks, 5115 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Pizza Hut, 12404 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
TEXAS CITY
6th St. Garage Bar & Grill, 522 6th St. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Terraza Mexican Bar & Grill, 814 Ninth Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dollar General Store, 8002 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Texas City Shell, 901 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
The Rio at Mainland Medical Center, 1011 Mainland Center Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald’s, 3545 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Taco Bell, 3531 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Shipley’s Donuts, 2319 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Antonini Subs, 3509 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
A Brighter Day Quality Learning Center, 8030 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.