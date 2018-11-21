The University of Texas Medical Branch’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award was established in the 1990s to honor and recognize the contributions of faculty, staff and students who promote diversity, inclusion, community partnership, philanthropy and civic engagement. It’s presented to individuals who have made a profound difference through dedication and service to the medical branch and the greater community.
The award recipient will be will be formally recognized at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award Ceremony and Luncheon.
Do you know of someone who’s carrying out Dr. King’s dream and deserves some recognition? The deadline to submit nominations is Dec. 14. For nomination forms, questions or more information, contact Phaedra Goffney at 409-747-6709 or pgoffney@utmb.edu.
WANG REPRESENTS AEROSPACE MEDICINE
Jennie Meyers-Pacheco Wang, a medical branch aerospace medicine resident, recently represented the Aerospace Medical Association at the interim meeting of the American Medical Association in Washington. While at the meeting, Wang served as a posters session judge and was one of two judges for the evening podium presentations. The AsMA is the largest professional membership organization in the fields of aerospace medicine and human performance.
JONES, MARSHALL HONORED By NURSES ASSOCIATION
The Texas Nurses Association District No. 9 has honored two members of the medical branch’s leadership with its President’s Award. Deborah Jones, vice president and dean of the School of Nursing, and David Marshall, vice president and chief nursing and patient care services officer, were honored at the district’s 28th Annual Nursing Celebration on Nov. 8 in Houston.
TNA is an organization that strives to provide forums for the exchange of ideas, viewpoints, education and dissemination of information about professional nursing and health-related legislation.
OVER HALFWAY TO OUR CHARITABLE CAMPAIGN GOAL
As of Nov. 15, medical branch employees have donated nearly $284,000 toward this year’s $500,000 State Employee Charitable Campaign goal. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the SECC, and since its inception, state agency and higher education employees have raised more than $175 million in voluntary contributions supporting more than 300 charities and causes in local communities around the state and the world.
Over the past 25 years, medical branch employees have contributed more than $12 million to the overall total. The medical branch’s campaign ends on Nov. 30. For more information, visit www.utmb.edu/secc.
