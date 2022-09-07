Flu season is fast approaching. How severe it will be is difficult to predict as in part, infections and hospitalizations depend on human behavior. The past couple of seasons have been remarkably mild due to record high influenza vaccination rates, mask-wearing and people feeling under the weather staying home from work and school.
One way to forecast the season is to observe what happens to people in the Southern hemisphere as their winter occurs during our summer, and some of their influenza strains make their way to us. We may be in for a bad one as Australia had a rough flu season. This winter we may have a “twin-demic” of both COVID and flu filling hospital beds and clinics. It is important that people receive their influenza vaccination to keep this from happening.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
