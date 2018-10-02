Have you heard of cocaine to cure toothaches? How about arsenic to cure syphilis, leukemia and malaria? Or have you tried a little bit of Swamp Root to treat internal slime fever?
Visitors to the Bryan Museum can learn all about the many different quack medicines from the 19th and early 20th century as part of an exhibit created in partnership with UTMB’s Institute for Medical Humanities.
All kinds of curious devices and perplexing ads for quack medicines will be on display until Nov. 31.
Accompanying the exhibit, Philip L. Montgomery, head of the McGovern Historical Center at the Texas Medical Center Library, will give a lecture, “Quack Medicine: Selling Hope for Profit and Glory,” on Oct. 4 starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st Street. The lecture is free and open to the public. To RSVP to the lecture please go to www.thebryanmuseum.org/quackery
KNOW THE SIGNS OF CYBERBULLING
Unlike physical bullying, cyberbullying is more difficult to spot. Here are five things parents can do to get ahead of the issue, compiled by UTMB’s Dr. Jeff Temple.
1. Set ground rules for your child’s cellphone use at school and at home.
2. Talk about the dangers of answering calls/texts from unknown numbers.
3. Familiarize yourself with the social sites and apps your child uses.
4. Have an honest conversation about cyberbullying and its harmful consequences.
5. Discuss using good judgment. Pictures/videos shared online could hurt someone.
