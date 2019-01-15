Alzheimer’s disease. The very term makes most of us shudder with images of an old age spent in confusion, memory loss, incontinence, disability, unable to even recognize our own family. Yet, I want to share some good news about it. Recent research and clinical studies by Dr. Dale Bredesen, a neurologist and professor of molecular and medical pharmacology at the University of California in Los Angeles, offer a new paradigm and new hope. He has developed a protocol, ReCODE, which improves function, memory, and physiological changes in as little as four days to six months for those suffering from this dreaded, neurodegenerative disease.
Dr. Bredesen has categorized Alzheimer’s (AD) into several subtypes, each requiring its own and individualized approach. This is radically different from our current reductionistic, overly simplistic and ineffective model of using a single drug or combination of two drugs to slow progression of this condition. Those of you with family members and those who practice with geriatric patients already know drugs like Aricept and Namenda are by no means dramatically or substantially efficacious in AD much less in actually reversing its relentless progression.
However, results published by Bredesen and colleagues in a 2018 article, “Reversal of Cognitive Decline: 100 patients” in The Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinsonism demonstrate significant improvements. The study subjects evaluated had either Alzheimer’s or pre-Alzheimer’s, also called mild cognitive decline. Following his protocol in several practice settings, they demonstrated a measurable and often substantial reversal of their cognitive problems.
He recently lectured at the Scripps Natural Supplements Conference in San Diego and described several different metabolic syndromes that are lumped under the name “Alzheimer’s disease:”
• Type 1: Inflammatory (“Hot”)
• Type 2: Atrophic (“Cold”)
• Type 1.5: Glycotoxic (“Sweet” combines 1 and 2)
• Type 3: Toxic (“Vile”) — a fundamentally different problem.
• Type 4: Vascular (“Pale”)
• Type 5: Traumatic (“Dazed”)
Treatments are individualized using larger data sets involving the genome, microbiome, metabolome and exposome to drive computer-based algorithms for subtyping and optimizing programmatic and personalized precision medicine.
If this sounds like the medicine of the future, it has now arrived.
Surprisingly, what’s referred to as “Alzheimer’s disease” is the result of a protective response to four major metabolic and toxic perturbations: inflammation (be it infectious or sterile), insulin resistance/glycotoxicity, trophic withdrawal (trophic factors, hormones, nutrients, etc.), and specific toxins (divalent metals, organic toxins, mycotoxins, etc.).
Bredesen’s ReCODE protocol addresses the underlying causes contributing to AD, which vary according to the subtypes. Interventions include:
• Identify and treat pathogens (Borrelia, Babesia, Bartonella, Candida, HSV-1, etc.).
• Identify toxins (inorganics, organics, biotoxins) and detox.
• Heal gut, optimize microbiome.
• Achieve mild ketosis.
• Achieve insulin sensitivity.
• Optimize sleep, check oximetry, and rule out sleep apnea.
• Optimize nutrients, hormones, and trophic factors.
• Resolve inflammation, remove inflammatory source and prevent further inflammation.
• Rebuild stem cells if necessary.
• Keep optimizing.
This programmatic approach should be applicable to other neurodegenerative illnesses, as well as other complex chronic illnesses. Bredesen’s hope is to be able to reduce the global burden of dementia markedly. To increase the global cognitive ability, his approach uses detailed metabolic profiling, larger data sets, prevention and early reversal, patient-researcher partnerships, and personalized, programmatic approaches to cognitive and overall health. Hopefully, it will become a widely available standard of care.
