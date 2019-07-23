The community is invited to a welcome reception for Dr. Timothy Harlin, the incoming executive vice president and chief executive officer for the University of Texas Medical Branch Health System, and Dr. Charles Mouton, the new executive vice president, provost and dean of the School of Medicine.
The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 30 in the dining room of Levin Hall on the Galveston campus.
Attendees are asked to RSVP to Amanda Simpson, events@utmb.edu or 409-747-6735.
RETIREMENT RECEPTION
A retirement reception will be held for Donna Sollenberger after her 10 years of service at the medical branch as the executive vice president and CEO of the health system.
The reception will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday in the foyer of Levin Hall on the Galveston campus.
Attendees are asked to RSVP to Erin McEldowney, events@utmb.edu or 409-747-6735.
NEARLY $3 MILLION TO STUDY HIV, TUBERCULOSIS
Janice Endsley, associate professor in the departments of microbiology and immunology and pathology, was awarded $2.8 million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases to learn more about the interaction of HIV with tuberculosis, which is the leading cause of death due to infectious disease.
In people with HIV infection, the risk for TB treatment failure or relapse is much higher. The failure to successfully treat TB is strongly linked with a drug resistance that develops through poorly understood effects of HIV on the infected person’s immunity.
The grant seeks to understand this resistance in order to develop therapies that allow existing medications to work better.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR URINARY INCONTINENCE STUDY
Medical branch researchers are currently seeking healthy female volunteers between the ages of 50 and 80 years of age to take part in an eight-week investigational research study examining the effects of sildenafil on urinary incontinence.
Volunteers will be reimbursed for time and travel.
For more information, contact Lauren Dawson, lndawson@utmb.edu or 409-354-9792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.