It may be hard to believe, but the back to school season has once again arrived. When preparing for a new school year we often first think of pencils, notebooks and other classroom supplies. However, you also need to be sure your child has their most important supply — protection against vaccine-preventable diseases.
Immunizations are the best way for parents to protect their children from many potentially life-threatening diseases like measles, whooping cough, chickenpox and some cancers.
Although the overall immunization rate in Texas is on par with the national average, there is room for improvement, specifically when it comes to the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. The virus is a common infection in both men and women and can lead to certain cancers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates nearly 80 million people — that’s one in four — have HPV. Each year about 14 million people, including teens, are infected with the virus. Odds are your child will eventually encounter it. Every year in the United States, HPV causes 30,700 cancers in men and women. HPV vaccination can prevent most of the cancers (about 28,000) from occurring.
CDC recommends all children who are 11 or 12 years old get two shots of HPV vaccine six months apart. Adolescents who receive their two shots less than five months apart will require a third dose. The vaccine is recommended through age 26. Teen boys and girls who did not start or finish the HPV vaccine series when they were younger should get it now. Talk to your child’s doctor about the overwhelming benefits.
Have you heard of ImmTrac? It is a free, confidential and secure electronic way to store your family members’ immunization records. For more information, contact our ImmTrac specialists at tguzman@gchd.org or rcruz@gchd.org, or by phone at 409-938-2323/2233.
Our immunization clinic at the Galveston County Health District offers the HPV vaccine and other vaccines required for school enrollment including the meningitis vaccine and others such as the flu vaccine. We accept Children’s Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield, cash, check, credit and debit. Discounts are available for eligible patients.
There is no need for an appointment, just walk on in. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays with hours extended until 7 p.m. Tuesdays and located at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Parkway in Texas City. Learn more at www.gchd.org/imm or by calling 409-938-2244.
Happy back to school season!
