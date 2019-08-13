BACLIFF
Cevichelas, mobile unit, 4227 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Lucas Tortillas, 1103 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
BAYOU VISTA
Smokin’z’s BBQ, mobile unit, 747 Marlin St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Jose’s Cantina Cajun Steakhouse Restaurant, 1021 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Gulf Range, 1987 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dannay’s Donuts, 2124 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
DICKINSON
Wendy’s, 124 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 2220 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 2220 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Subway, 4911 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
McDonald’s, 3706 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Excellence Academy, 2801 Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Dickinson Food Mart, 750 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Popeye’s, 900 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 2401 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Lemonade Bar at Farmer’s Market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
R-C Ranch at Farmer’s Market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Jolly Farms at Farmer’s Market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Quick ‘N Ezee Indian Food at Farmer’s Market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Ben’s Texas Gourmet Market, 3707 Grand Hills Lane — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Antie’s Meat Market and Dli at Farmers Market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Perry & Son’s Market & Grille, 614 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
China Han Restaurant, 307 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Subway, 3141 FM 528, Suite 352 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
McDonald’s, 100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Amici Ristorante Italiano, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Green Event Center, 2000 W. Parkwood, Suite 200 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Flip Flops Beach Bar & Grill, 731 Seawall Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, warehouse, 2109 Lockheed Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Taqueria Flores, mobile unit, 5518 Ave. M1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Golden Rooster Taqueria, mobile unit, 2002 Ave. N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Buck’s Barbeque & Café, 801 Postoffice St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 6431 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
New York Pizzeria, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Star Drug Store, 510 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Hooter’s, 6028 Heards Lane — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Chartwells Catering/Staging Kitchen, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-103 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sam’s Market Place, 8227 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Whataburger, 6327 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Los Lazos, 6316 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
McDonald’s, 517 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sonny’s Place, 1206 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Moody Garden Convention Center, kitchen and two concession stands, 7 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Moody Gardens, Blossom’s Snack Bar, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Salsa’s, 4604 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Moody Gardens, Aquarium food court, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
KEMAH
Sidelines Bar & Grill, 805 Harris Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dairy Queen, 1107 state Highway 146 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Bills Bar & Burger, 7 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Wendy’s, 325 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Pizza Here, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 107 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
LA MARQUE
Sunmart 124, 1000 FM 1764 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Rose Garden, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Thai Stellar, 1720 FM 646, Suite C — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sonic Drive-In, 1159 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Malay Malay Malaysian Restaurant, 2508 Interstate 45 S., Suite 102 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Panda Express, 153 FM 270 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Bebu Asian Kitchen, 2400 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kids Learning Academy, 3007 Invincible Circle — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Walker 1114, 1114 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kabuki Japanese Grill & Sushi Bar, 2525 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Juanderful Burrito, 176 Interstate 45 S., Suite A1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Qing Qing, 203-A W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
PORT BOLIVAR
La Playita, 703 Madison St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
SANTA FE
H-E-B, 4206 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Pook’s Crawfish Hole, 4015 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
TEXAS CITY
Beyond Burger, 10510 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Ashton Parke Care Center, 210 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Food Rite, 5320 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
The Lakes at Texas City, 424 Tarpey Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dee Best Food Mart, 2502 Texas Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Time Mart 25, 2502 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Denny’s, 1201 state Highway 146 N. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
