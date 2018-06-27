TEXAS CITY
Free HIV and syphilis testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Mid-County Annex at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Testing also will be available from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at Rumors Beach Bar at 3102 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
For information, call 409-765-2594.
GALVESTON
There will be a blood drive benefitting Santa Fe victims and cancer patients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the MD Anderson Center’s Blood Bank mobile coach in the parking lot of Moody National Bank at 2302 Postoffice St.
To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/moodybank0618. For information, call Hanna Holliday, 409-765-5561.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” weekly educational/support sessions for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
For information and topic of the week, visit www.utmb.edu/?i=welcome, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton.
For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
DICKINSON
QMart Dickinson will have a blood drive in support of Santa Fe from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 3632 Interstate 45.
Donors will receive a free taco and small drink for participating.
To sign up, visit www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/278109.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Chapter of Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Davy Crockett Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For information, email pat1019@gmail.com or wanda@roasurvivor.org, or call 713-741-4422.
