BACLIFF
Lou’s Supermarket, 406 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Target, snack bar, 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Steve’s Landing, 1290 Bay Vue Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Tiki Beach Bar & Grill, 1369 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
DICKINSON
Burger King, 5651 FM 646 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Rolling Republic, mobile unit, 603 Ave. I — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
League City Food Mart No. 101, 151 FM 646 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Aun’s Donut Shop, 4014 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Bonny’s Donuts No. 2, 3500 state Highway 3, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
FRIENDSWOOD
Jack in the Box, 101 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Timber Creek Golf Club, snack bar, 4554 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Subway, 101 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Saruzzos New York Pizzeria, 3141 FM 528 E., Suite 364 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Papa John’s Pizza, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Habaneros Tex-Mex, 5105 FM 2351 . — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
H-E-B, seafood/meat/sushi depts., 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
Schlitterbahn, Bob’s Grill, 2109 Lockheed St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Harborside Food Mart, 8220 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Tropical Chill, 5027 Crockett Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bambu Mexican Grill, 1220 23rd St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Wizzard, 2325 Church St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Smooth Tony’s, 415 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pancakes Restaurant, 500 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sonic Drive-In, 5127 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, breakfast bar, 7220 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
AMC Mobil Food Mart, 8224 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
HITCHCOCK
Dixie Donuts, 8307 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Harborwalk Yacht Club, grocery store/deli, 1445 Harborwalk Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Mary’s Sweet Shoppe, 3139 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
La Frontera Restaurant No. 2, 7806 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
El Sombrero Café, 9302 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
KEMAH
Dairy Queen, 1107 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Bayside Grille, 10 Waterfront, No. F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Monkey Bar, 605 Sixth St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
LA MARQUE
Dillon Donuts, 10527 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Bouldins Bundle of Bears, 429 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LEAGUE CITY
Stripes, 1111 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2505 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
League City Mart, 322 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
American Legion Post No. 554, 1650 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Oasis League City, 345 S. Egret Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 2586 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Southern Maid, 1355 E. League City Parkway, Suite 600 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Tsubasa Sushi, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite K1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Donut Palace, 828 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Magnolia Creek Golf Club, 1501 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
La Brisa on the Creek, 501 Wesley Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
SANTA FE
Blue’s Bar & Grill, 11948 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
TEXAS CITY
Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 330 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Galveston County Juvenile Department, 6101 Attwater Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Seabreeze Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 6602 Memorial Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
