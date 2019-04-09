Recently, Gov. Matt Biven of Kentucky created a stir when he stated that he doesn’t support mandatory chickenpox (varicella) vaccination. He explained that his nine children had attended chickenpox parties growing up and had survived chickenpox without problem.
While purposely infecting children with chickenpox may seem terrible, it made sense before the vaccine became available in the mid-1990s. Chickenpox is so contagious; eventually everyone was going to have it anyway. It often occurred at inopportune times such as during important family events and big holidays. Many a long awaited family vacation was canceled because of the illness. The average amount of school or daycare missed by children with chickenpox was four to six days. Many parents had to miss work to care for their ill child. Their absence from work was often compounded when their other children subsequently became ill a week or two later.
In an attempt to minimize the impact of chickenpox on events, education and work, some parents would take their children over to visit a child stricken with chickenpox. The hope was that all of their children would have the illness at the same time and if timed correctly, at a convenient time such as during summer break.
Unfortunately, the term “chickenpox party” masks the seriousness of the illness by conjuring up images of a happy event with games and treats. Before vaccination, over four million people had chickenpox each year with over 10,000 requiring hospitalization. Annually, the disease took about 150 lives with many others left with permanent disabilities. The vaccine has resulted in almost the complete elimination of chickenpox. Due to vaccination, the disease has become so rare that many young health professionals have never even seen a case of the disease.
Generally, young children attended “parties” because the illness tends to be much worse in teens and adults. Typical symptoms include fevers up to 102, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and the telltale rash of crusted blisters. The rash is intensely itchy. Many adults remember the oatmeal baths, pink calamine lotion and wearing long pajamas with socks over their hands to prevent scratching. Some of the blisters may leave permanent scars and serious skin infections can occur if the rash becomes infected with bacteria such as staph. Chickenpox also causes painful mouth and genital ulcers. It can also cause pneumonia and brain inflammation.
The chickenpox virus causes shingles. Once a person has had the chickenpox, the virus lives in their nerve roots forever. If the immune system fails to control the virus, it travels down the nerve and infects the overlying skin. Vaccination prevents people from getting the natural chickenpox virus and by doing so decreases the chance of developing shingles later in life.
Chickenpox parties may have been a good idea at one time — but they aren’t anymore. We have something much better now — a safe and effective vaccine.
