BACLIFF
McDonald’s, 4505 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSON
QMart 8, 3632 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Jaquay’s Chicken & Waffles, 4312 Saint Goar St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Penny’s Beer Garden, 1001 FM 646 N. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Ronnie’s, 4355 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
M N Foods, 1460 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5202 FM 517 E., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Super Brownies, 102 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
FRIENDSWOOD
Saruzzo’s New York Pizzeria, 3141 FM 528 E., Suite 364 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Between Us Tea Room, 802 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Red Top Texas Style Burgers, 402 W. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
McDonald’s, 302 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
528 Asian Bistro, 709 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Friends Pub, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
GALVESTON
Schlitterbahn, B & B BBQ, 2109 Lockheed Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Koala Kare Day Care Center, 602 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Schlitterbahn, Billye’s Grill, 2109 Lockheed Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Unique Food Mart, 3825 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
CVS Pharmacy, 2425 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Zazil’s Cookie Jar, 2128 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Symposium Brewpub, 312 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Brick House Tavern Tap, 3502-A Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Schlitterbahn, Pointe Pizza, 2109 Lockheed Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 18.
BLVD Restaurant, 2804 Ave. R1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Schlitterbahn, Shipwreck Grill, 2109 Lockheed Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Schlitterbahn, Boogie Bar, 2109 Lockheed Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Schlitterbahn, Castle Dip ‘N Dots, 2109 Lockheed Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Schlitterbahn, Blast Dip ‘N Dots, 2109 Lockheed Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dawn Donuts, 706 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Schlitterbahn, Sweet Shop, 2109 Lockheed Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Prohibition Red’s, 2401 Church St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Moody Gardens, The Garden Restaurant, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Lighthouse Charity Team, 6918 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jungle Surf Rentals, 1020 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Number 13, 7809 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
O’Malley’s Stage Door Pub, 2022 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 6606 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Trattoria La Vigna, 412 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Marriott Courtyard, 9550 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Townplace Suites, 9540 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Wendy’s, 2328 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Jimmy John’s, 101 22nd St., Building B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Kitchen, 2803 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Starbucks, 2808 61st St., Suite 100 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Gordita’s Mexico, 712 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Circle K, 628 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Walmart, bakery dept., 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sampson & Son’s Seafoods, 20 Pier 21 at Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
HITCHCOCK
Baja Cantina, 3145 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church/School, 10114 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LEAGUE CITY
Puro Gusto No. 2, mobile unit, 1633 Webster St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Chaboba, 2955 Interstate 45 S., Suite 2805-A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Whataburger, 2990 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Hometown Heroes Kitchen & Concessions, 1001 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2456 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Roma Pizza, 248 S. Egret Bay Blvd, Suite 248 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
St. Mary Catholic School, 1612 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pizza Hut, 6640 South Shore Blvd., Suite 150 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Aurora STEM Academy, 805 Clear Creek Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
SANTA FE
Lonestar Hash, 7841 Ave. M — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
East Dragon Chinese Restaurant, 12995 state Highway 6, Suite 1 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Corner Store, 12350 1/2 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Starbucks, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 358 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Dee Best Food Mart, 2502 Texas Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Stripes, 3239 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Stripes, 2829 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.