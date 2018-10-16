Breast cancer is the most common for women in the United States, and this year alone, more than 260,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women with more than 2,500 cases in men.
October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a chance to show support for breast cancer awareness, early detection and treatment. Galveston County Health District is proud to increase awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection through its partnerships with D’Feet Breast Cancer and the Texas Department of State Health Services Breast and Cervical Cancer Services.
Both programs offer free breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings to eligible Galveston County women, all available at GCHD or one of its partnering locations.
One new case of breast cancer is diagnosed in a woman every two minutes in the United States. D’Feet and BCCS aim to change those numbers for Galveston County.
More than 550 screening mammograms have been done this year with five patients diagnosed with breast cancer following screenings facilitated by GCHD. Nationwide, improvements in early detection and treatment have led to a 39 percent decrease in breast cancer deaths from 1989 through 2015, with more than 6 million breast cancer survivors currently living around the world.
The risk of getting breast cancer has not changed for women, overall, in the last decade, but the risk has increased for black women and Asian and Pacific Islander women. Black women have a higher risk of death from breast cancer than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information regarding breast and cervical cancer screenings, call 409-938-2236 or 409-938-2270.
