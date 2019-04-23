More than 100 food service establishments were recognized in early April by the Galveston County Health District (GCHD) as winners of the 2019 Gold Ribbon Award.
Although this year marks the 23rd year the Gold Ribbon Awards have been presented, this was the second year awards were distributed based on new qualifications that included recognition by the type of establishment. Each year, GCHD recognizes food service establishments that show exemplary compliance with the Texas Food Establishment Rules.
“We want to congratulate these food service establishments that qualified for and won a Gold Ribbon Award,” said Martin Entringer, GCHD consumer health services manager. “While most establishments generally comply with the rules, Gold Ribbon Award winners go above and beyond with compliance.”
Establishments with scores in the top 5 percent in categories including restaurants, bars, convenience stores, schools and mobile units were eligible for awards. Gold Ribbon Award winners also met the following criteria during the previous calendar year:
• Must have no item 1-6 priority violations;
• Must not have any confirmed consumer complaints;
• Must have no voluntary or forced establishment closures due to inspection findings;
• Must have no court complaints filed;
• Must have no pre-enforcement meetings held;
• Must pay applicable permit fees on time; and
• Must have operated the entire year in review.
GCHD sanitarians routinely inspect more than 1,800 retail food stores, mobile food units and roadside vendors in the county for compliance with safety regulations.
For a complete list of winners, visit www.gchd.org/goldribbon.
